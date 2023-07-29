Sleeping tablet dealer who fled from gardaí is jailed for six months

Jeremy Cooper was caught with more than €400 of tablets

​A drug dealer caught selling sleeping tablets on the street had got involved after his own prescription was stopped because he had been using them for too long.

Jeremy Cooper (54) was found with more than €400 of tablets when he ran from gardaí and was caught after a chase, a court heard.

Judge Patricia Cronin jailed him for six months but made it concurrent to a sentence he is already serving.

Cooper, from Sean Treacy House in Dublin’s north inner city, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Garda David O’Callaghan said he was on routine patrol in Summerhill on December 2, 2021, when he saw the accused in a suspicious transaction.

Cooper ran from the garda, who caught and searched him. The accused was found with €404 of zopiclone tablets and was arrested and brought to Mountjoy garda station.

The court heard Cooper had 90 previous convictions for offences including sale and supply of drugs. He had been given a 12-year sentence in 2008.

Cooper had been prescribed sleeping tablets and had been on the prescription for a long period of time, his solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said.

His GP said he had been on it too long and stopped the prescription, after which Cooper began buying the drug on the street. He accumulated a debt and started selling it as a result.

The accused was already serving another sentence when he appeared in court, with a release date in March next year.

Judge Cronin sentenced him to six months but said she would not make it consecutive.