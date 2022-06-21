Sleazy ‘sextortionist’ avoids jail after demanding cash from vulnerable men

Belfast woman Samantha Young (32) said she would make public sexual conversations if the victims did not pay up

This is the scheming sextortionist who demanded cash from two vulnerable men after chatting them up on an adult website.

Sleazy Belfast woman Samantha Young (32) avoided a jail term last week after admitting charges of blackmail and fraud.

She was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Patrick Kinney told her: “Blackmail is an ugly crime and one which is wholly unacceptable.”

During his remarks Judge Kinney revealed Young was “active on an adult website” in May 2020 and was “in communication” with the two men.

He said: “The first victim was told that if he did not make payment of £200 to the defendant then details of a conversation they had of a sexual nature would be made public to the victim’s friends and family.

“The second victim was also contacted in a similar way. He was more vulnerable as he suffered from autism, and he made payments totalling £260.”

Young, of Wilgar Close, east Belfast, admitted blackmailing her first victim and making an unwarranted demand from him on May 23, 2020.

She also confessed to a charge of committing fraud by false representation against the second man on dates between June 19 and July 12, 2020, namely that she “would meet him in exchange for payment, knowing this to be untrue and intending thereby to make a gain for herself or cause loss to him”.

Judge Kinney described Young’s offending as “clearly calculated”, said her two victims were “vulnerable” and told the court: “I am satisfied that the defendant knew exactly what she was doing.”

Defence barrister Richard McConkey said his client had experienced a troubled childhood and has poor mental health.

He said Young abused alcohol and substances in the past, but ceased to misuse the substances around three years ago.

Mr McConkey added that Young has displayed an awareness of the impact her actions have had on the victims and has expressed remorse for what she did.

Saying the blackmailer “sought out vulnerable individuals as victims”, Judge Kinney said her offending was “clearly premeditated and involved a level of intimidation”.

He imposed a 12-month sentence but said that, after taking into consideration Young’s “personal circumstances and the remorse and insight she has now demonstrated”, he was suspending the sentence for two years.

Before she left the dock, Young was warned by the judge that if she committed further offences during the next two years, she could face jail.