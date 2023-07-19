Six months in jail or €4,000 fine for people who lie to get free legal aid

The new rules will apply to criminal cases and are set out in new legislation published by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

People who lie about their financial state in an attempt to qualify for criminal legal aid from the courts could face six months in prison or a fine of up to €4,000.

A new clampdown on legal aid provision will enable the courts to grant legal aid but to flag that further income assessment would be needed by the Legal Aid Board.

The board will then be able to decide whether an applicant is able to pay some of their legal costs themselves, rather than have it all paid for by the State. It will also be able to recommend that applicants make a contribution to the costs of providing legal aid.

Those who do not provide information on their financial state will also be referred to the Legal Aid Board by the court so their finances can be examined.

The new rules will apply to criminal cases and are set out in new legislation published by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

“Access to legal representation is fundamental to ensuring fair access to justice and it is important that our legal aid architecture is appropriate and efficient,” she said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced new legal aid rules. Photo: Gareth Chaney

“But it is also important that proper assessments are carried out when deciding if a person can qualify for criminal legal aid.”

The Legal Aid Board will now also have to provide legal advice to victims at any time after an offence even if a complaint is not made or if there is no prosecution.

This will be the case for offences including rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse of minors and people with mental illness or intellectual disability.

Legal advice will also be granted to parents or guardians in certain cases, unless they are the suspected offender.

New rules for criminal legal aid, which come under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, will transfer the administrative responsibility from the Department of Justice to the Legal Aid Board.