Six-figure cash sum found in home of killer Yousef Palani

Violent spree showed ‘serial killer tendencies’, say sources

A six-figure sum of cash was found hidden when gardaí searched the home of a man who had ­committed two gruesome murders in the space of two days last year, the Sunday World can reveal.

Yesterday at the Central Criminal Court, Yousef Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, two days later on April 12, 2022.

Palani further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

The large amount of cash seized by gardaí during the search of ­Palani’s home is the subject of an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) investigation but sources said it is not suspected to have originated from criminality.

“The origin of that money has not yet been fully determined,” a source said last night.

Palani, whose murderous spree displayed “serial killer tendencies” according to sources, was unknown to gardaí before April of last year.

He had moved to Ireland from a Middle Eastern country with his family around 20 years earlier, when he was aged four or younger. He grew up in Sligo without ever coming into adverse contact with gardaí.

Gardaí have not established any motive for the two murders or the other vicious assault, which led to Mr Burke losing his eye and suffering other facial injuries.

Senior sources said detectives are satisfied the killer “was not influenced by any individual or organisation” in relation to the horrific crimes.

“For want of a better word, he can be described as a lone wolf and no particular ideology has been discovered to indicate why he did what he did. No one knows exactly why he did it. He was not radicalised or anything like that – it was like he literally came out of nowhere,” one source said.

The late Michael Snee

“This is an individual who was in third-level education, came from a good family and had never been on the garda radar for anything.”

It has emerged that Palani met all three of his victims after communicating with them on social media and he had been in separate contact with the three men for only a number of weeks before the attacks that shocked the country last year.

There is no evidence that Palani had met them in person before he attacked his victims, with the two murder victims being killed in their own homes and the assault victim being targeted near his home after meeting him.

Gardaí hold back crowds as Yousef Palani leaves Sligo court

It is understood Palani was “very composed and calm” after being arrested by gardaí, even when he was informed of the serious criminal charges facing him that could mean he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He has been detained in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon since being charged, where he has undergone a number of psychiatric and other assessments.

It was from this prison that a bearded Palani was brought yesterday for the brief arraignment hearing wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a green shirt and a dark jacket.

Gardaí have commended the great support and huge co-operation they have received from the Middle Eastern community in the Sligo area, as well as from other non-national groups in the locality.

After Palani’s guilty pleas yesterday, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and in directing that victim-impact statements be prepared, said it was important that they be heard.

The case was previously listed for a four-week trial on November 13 nex but the matter has now been adjourned to October 23 for sentencing.

At an adjourned inquest into the men’s deaths held in Sligo in December, the hearing was told that Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt suffered multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and head when they were attacked in their homes.

In the case of Mr Moffitt, the inquest heard he also sustained sharp-force injuries to his chest that contributed to his death.

Mr Moffitt died from multiple sharp-force injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The post-mortem report for Mr Snee confirmed he died from multiple sharp-force injuries to his neck and chest.

The case had been before the Central Criminal Court on several previous occasions, including earlier this month when Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told Palani had changed his senior counsel ahead of his trial.