Sister of Stardust victim describes ‘crushing grief’ of having to follow brother’s coffin twice

Caroline Tiernan had to wait a quarter of a century wait to have her brother formally identified

A sister of one of the Stardust victims has described the “crushing grief” of having to twice follow behind her brother's coffin after a quarter of a century wait to have him formally identified.

Michael French’s sister, Caroline Tiernan, told the Stardust inquest today her family had waited over two decades to be told “for sure” that Michael had died that night. “For 25 years we waited. 25 whole years later we went through it all again,” she said.

Michael was one of five victims who was so badly burned his identity could not be determined at the time. He was subsequently identified through DNA testing.

A total of 48 people died when a fire broke out in the Stardust Ballroom in Artane in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

The fourth day of the inquest took place today in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital, where families continued to give pen portraits detailing the lives of their loved ones the effect their loss has had on those left behind.

Caroline, who spoke on behalf of her mother, brothers and sister, said Michael was the eldest of seven children and was “our leader, our protector and our friend”.

“He was our rock. He loved life and his family so much and we all loved him. He was a gentle giant who was loved and respected around our community by all he met,” she said. “He was taken in the prime of his life which devastated our whole family and community. He is loved and missed by us every single day.”

Caroline recalled many memories of Michael, like him putting his siblings on his crossbar and cycling to St Anne’s Park or bringing them to the adventure playground even though he was only a young kid himself.

Michael was the first to get a job in the family, training as an electrician and was very hardworking and generous with his small wages, she said.

“Michael’s dream was to make life a bit easier for my Mam, both emotionally and financially. He would dance around the kitchen with her to cheer her up,” Caroline added.

“We all looked up to him and went to him for advice and reassurance. He had good friends to whom he was very loyal and was popular in our neighbourhood with young and old.”

Michael was really into music and to this day, most of the best records in the family collection were bought by him, she said.

“Michael was the big brother we all looked up to. Who had a way of making everything a little bit better. He thought of everyone before himself. He encouraged where needed, he thought where possible and he exuded love with every breath.”

Caroline said the memories from the night of the Stardust fire and the “chaotic devastation and helplessness” they lived through are still vivid in their memories.

“Not knowing, not truly believing the worst and wondering if we would get a phone call to say that he had been found alive. My father was told to go to the morgue, go to the hospital and he would arrive home just to be told to get back on a bus and go back to the morgue,’ she said.

“He was his son and he was not officially identified.”

She said the situation was like a never ending nightmare.

“I remember my mother saying my beautiful boy is gone and my heart is broke. This led my mother to have a complete mental breakdown and saw our lives in turmoil once again when she spent a long period of time in hospital.”

Caroline told how the family endured a 25 year wait for Michael to be formally identified as one of those who died in the fire.

“You think that 25 years is enough time to heal. Time being the great healer. Well let me tell you, we were not prepared for the crushing grief that hit following Michael’s coffin up to the altar for a second time,” she said.

“Michael was our eldest brother. He was a role model for me, my brothers and sister and his friends. We cherish the memories we have of him growing up. For him to be taken away from all of us who loved him has left a void in our hearts which will never be filled. We love you Michael and miss you every single day,” she added.