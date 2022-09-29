Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald ‘welcomes’ ex colleague’s guilt over Regency hotel murder

“I commend the Gardaí for their work and they have my ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in my constituency.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed her former party colleague Jonathan Dowdall’s admission of guilt for his involvement in the “heinous” murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Ms McDonald was speaking after the former Sinn Fein councillor today pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Byrne at the north Dublin hotel in February 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Dowdall’s father Patrick also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Last April Dowdall (44), with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 was charged at the non-jury court with the murder of Mr Byrne at the hotel.

He is listed to go on trial for that alleged offence alongside other co-accused men, who are all charged in connection with the murder of Kinahan cartel associate Byrne (34), at the three-judge Special Criminal Court on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Today, at the non-jury court, Dowdall and his father, Patrick (65) also of Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, both pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne at the hotel.

Both Dowdall and his father answered "guilty" when the charges were read to them. Both pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.

In a statement to the Sunday World this evening, Mary Lou McDonald TD said: “I welcome Jonathan Dowdall’s admission of guilt for what was a heinous and disgusting crime.

“This comes after a lengthy Garda investigation. I commend the Gardaí for their work and they have my ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in my constituency.”

The Sinn Fein leader also spoke out after Dowdall was charged earlier this year with murder at the Regency Hotel over six years ago.

Byrne was shot dead at the hotel after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan, the intended target of the attack, escaped the hotel as the shots were fired. David’s older brother Liam, a right-hand man of Daniel Kinahan, was also present.

Mr Dowdall was brought before the Special Criminal Court in April where he was charged with a single count of the murder of David Byrne at the hotel on the Swords Road, Drumcondra, on February 5, 2016.

Ms McDonald said at the time: “Jonathan Dowdall left Sinn Féin many years ago and went on to oppose the party.

“The gardaí have my ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in my constituency.

"These are the most serious of charges coming after a lengthy Garda investigation, which will be heard and decided in court.

"Justice must take its course and those found guilty of violent crimes must be taken off our streets."

Both men are on bail but Jonathan Dowdall was led away from the court by gardaí via a secure area and did not use the main public entrance.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, is also charged with the murder of Kinahan gang member Byrne.

On September 29 last year, Hutch was brought to the non-jury court under heavy security just hours after a Casa 235 military plane flew the 58-year-old directly from Madrid to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell.

Hutch was extradited from Spain after his final appeal against extradition to Ireland was rejected by a Spanish Appeals Court.

In fighting his extradition to Spain, Hutch argued he was under threat in Ireland from criminal groups. The Spanish court rejected this argument, stating the Irish authorities are capable of keeping him safe.

A nephew of Hutch, Patrick Hutch, walked free from the Special Criminal Court in 2019 after charges against him for the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel were dropped by the State. Patrick Hutch (28) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Byrne.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cabra Road is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on February 15, 2016.

He is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.

Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.