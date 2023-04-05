Sinn Fein candidate who told cops he’d shoot them in drunken rant pulls out of election race

“I don’t want this issue to become a distraction for my party colleagues and in light of this, I have reconsidered my position.”

A Sinn Fein candidate has dropped out of May’s election after being exposed for telling cops he’d “shoot them with a machine gun” during a drunken rant.

Ruaídhrí Lyttle told the Sunday World he didn’t want the issue to become a “distraction” for his “party colleagues”.

On Sunday we revealed how the 28-year-old, who had been standing for the republican party in the Mid-Tyrone area, had been involved in an embarrassing incident six years ago which resulted in him being brought to court.

We revealed that Lyttle, who lives in Omagh, was convicted of disorderly behaviour on a boozy night out in the Co Tyrone town two days before Christmas in 2017.

And things took a decidedly nasty turn when Lyttle, who was 23 at the time, approached police officers and started to shout abuse at them, including telling them he would “shoot them with a machine-gun”.

Police in Omagh are particularly sensitive to such ‘threats’, however unlikely they are to be carried out, given that dissident republicans murdered PC Ronan Kerr in Omagh in 2011.

Lyttle announced his plan to stand six days after DCI John Caldwell survived a murder bid at the hands of two dissident republican gunmen in February and he was hoping to be elected to represent the Killyclogher and Gortin areas on May 18.

But we can reveal he has decided to pull out of the contest, just five weeks after announcing he was “looking forward” to be standing.

In a statement he told the Sunday World: “I apologised in court a number of years ago for my behaviour and accept fully that my actions were wrong.

“My role in this incident remains a matter of deep regret.

“I don’t want this issue to become a distraction for my party colleagues and in light of this, I have reconsidered my position.

“I have decided to withdraw my name from standing in this year’s local government elections."

Sources who know Lyttle say they are “surprised” he jumped so quickly.

“I’m very surprised he’s decided to drop out over this,” said one source. “It was obviously an embarrassing incident but it was six years ago and he has apologised.

“Ruaídhrí is a good lad and he worked hard. He would have been a good council rep but he obviously had a past and he’d been done for being disorderly a few times so maybe he was worried about the details of all of those coming out.”

His announcement on February 28th to stand was warmly welcomed by a number of prominent Sinn Féin politicians, including the sitting MP for West Tyrone Orfhlaith Begley and experienced MLA Declan McAleer.

Lyttle was arrested and brought before District Judge Bernie Kelly who told him he couldn’t blame alcohol for his shocking outburst, his behaviour had been “despicable” and that he had exposed “the true Ruaídhrí Lyttle”.

He was fined £100 for the drunken outburst.

But Omagh Magistrates Court was told in 2017 Lyttle had two previous cautions for disorderly behaviour.

His solicitor told the court Lyttle had had “a lot of alcohol” and clearly hadn’t learned his lesson from the previous cautions”.

Judge Kelly was less than impressed with Lyttle’s behaviour, saying: “I genuinely never know where to start with someone like you.

“You were three years old when the Good Friday Agreement was signed. How much personal experience do you have of the Troubles?”

A sheepish Lyttle replied a simple “none”, to which the judge asked, “So what gives you the right to make such comments about police officers?”

Shame-faced Lyttle replied: “I don’t have any.”

But Judge Kelly wasn’t finished with Lyttle.

She added: “Alcohol does not turn you from Doctor Jekyll to Mr Hyde. If it was not in you it would not come out. Alcohol pulls down the facades.

“That was the true Ruaídhrí Lyttle we saw that night. It was despicable behaviour. I promise you there will be an entirely different outcome if I see you again.”

He announced his candidacy on February 28, saying on his Facebook page: “Looking forward to the challenges ahead and to hearing the concerns and issues facing local people. If elected I will be a tireless campaigner on local issues for local people.”

The announcement post got more than 350 likes and Declan McAleer posted in response: “No better person than Ruaídhrí for this role. Good luck, looking forward to helping you with the campaign.”

MP Orfhlaith Begley also endorsed his candidacy replying: “A hard-working and dedicated candidate you will make an excellent representative,” while Sinn Féin councillor Anne Marie Fitzgerald replied: “Brilliant, no better person to run. Full support behind you, good luck.”

With the election just seven weeks away now, Lyttle won’t be the last candidate to have his embarrassing past come back to haunt him. Indeed, he is not even the first after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had to wade in to support controversial first-time candidate Tyler Hoey a fortnight ago when shocking tweets surfaced.

It’s notable that Lyttle deleted almost all of the history of his Facebook page earlier this year and after we confronted him he deleted his profile completely.