‘Silly’ Willy McLaughlin’s Mercedes and van burned as UDA blame him for drug stash raid

The 38-year-old was back in court last week to be convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to supply

EX-UDA dealer ‘Silly’ Willy McLaughlin fell out with the terror gang after being blamed for a police raid at a drug flat in Belfast’s Shankill area.

The 38-year-old, who was back in court last week to be convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, later had his prized Mercedes car and work van burned outside his home on Malvern Way.

In another incident cops had to evacuate the whole street after receiving reports a pipe-bomb had been left close to the property.

The UDA was furious that McLaughlin, who sold its drugs, continued to work with crime boss Dee Coleman — a convicted UDA member who was booted out of the paramilitary group following a row over cash.

But it also blamed the 38-year-old, whose criminal record runs to 28 pages and 250 convictions, for a police raid at a drug flat in Belfast’s lower Shankill estate.

A UDA source revealed: “Silly Willy was looking to buy 1kg of benzocaine to mix with cocaine so he could bulk out his stash and have more to sell.

“So he sent a runner to collect it from a flat on the Shankill where it was being stored.

“Only Silly Willy, the runner and two other UDA members knew it was there.

“Later that night the UDA men moved the benzocaine, around 20kg of it, to another safe house. The following day the cops broke down the door of the flat where Silly Willy had sent his runner.

They found nothing because the benzo had been moved, but as far as the UDA was concerned it was all Silly Willy’s fault.

“It was after that that his car and work van was burned, and then a suspected pipe-bomb was left outside his house on Malvern Way.”

McLaughlin cut a forlorn figure in Belfast Crown Court last week where he was put on probation for two years for possessing a small amount of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was caught with the stash, and a quantity of criminal cash, while driving through the city centre late at night with a friend.

Sentencing him, Judge Mark Reel said: “It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that this man operated as a street-level drug dealer.”

McLaughlin’s recent court appearance is the fourth time he has been convicted of drug dealing — offences which have led to three separate jail terms totalling 34 months.

A report from probation officers concluded he posed a high risk of reoffending.

The court was told that the career criminal suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder relating to a 2007 house fire in Enniskillen which claimed the life of his eight-month old daughter Chelsea Agnew.

He was later acquitted in court of accidentally killing the child, as was his then partner Charmaine Agnew, who was also found not guilty of manslaughter due to gross negligence.

It was after this that McLaughlin moved to the Shankill Road in Belfast and started dealing drugs for the UDA.