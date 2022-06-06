Guilty plea | 

Shoplifter who left Dublin Tesco with alcohol worth over €700 in trolley is jailed

Father-of-one Kastriot Boza (49) pleaded guilty to theft at Tesco, Navan Road
A shoplifter who walked out of a supermarket with a trolley full of stolen alcohol has been jailed for three months.

Kastriot Boza (49) took more than €700 worth of drinks in the incident, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth sentenced him at Dublin District Court.

Boza, a father-of-one of Leo Street, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to theft at Tesco, Navan Road .

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said gardaí were called to the store on June 20 last year and were told the theft happened the previous day.

Boza had entered the shop, proceeded to the off-licence and placed €727 worth of alcohol in a trolley.

He passed all points of payment, leaving the store and making good his escape.

Boza had previous convictions for offences including theft. He had worked in construction but when he became unemployed, he fell in with a “different circle of friends”, his lawyer said.

Boza developed an addiction, ran up debts and got into difficulties.

The judge said he was taking the mitigation into account but also had to consider the accused’s prior convictions and the fact that the goods were not recovered.


