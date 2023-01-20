Shoplifter mum who walked out of Aldi with groceries in child’s pram gets suspended sentence

A SHOPLIFTER who put groceries in a pram and walked out of a supermarket was identified by gardaí from CCTV footage, a court has heard.

Melissa Maguire (22) had a bad history of theft offences but she had turned her life around, her solicitor said, telling the judge he would not see her again before the court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said Maguire’s future was “in her own hands” and he imposed an eight-month sentence, which he suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Gardiner’s Hill in Balbriggan, admitted stealing groceries, valued at €87, from Aldi, Seatown Road, Swords, on June 18, 2021.

Garda Jordan Martin told Swords District Court gardaí received a report of four females in Aldi, who were involved in the theft of groceries.

Gda Martin said the groceries were placed in a pram and the women left the store with the goods. Gardaí viewed CCTV coverage and identified Maguire as one of the culprits.

The property was not recovered, Gda Martin added.

The court heard the defendant had 29 previous convictions, mostly for theft and road traffic matters.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this was the last charge pending against Maguire, who was currently on temporary release from Mountjoy.

Ms D’Arcy said Maguire was married and had five young children, including two sets of twins.

She had a bad history in relation to theft matters but had turned her life around, Ms D’Arcy added.