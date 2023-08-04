Shoplifter had to be pepper sprayed after squaring up to gardaí over €4 bottle of cider

He tried to drink the bottle of cider, was aggressive and squared up to gardaí.

A shoplifter squared up to gardaí, and it took four officers and supermarket security staff to arrest him, a court heard.

David Collins, (34), tried to leave the supermarket, resisted arrest and he had to be sprayed with OC spray.

Judge Shalom Binchy said Collins had displayed high levels of aggression. The judge ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to November.

The defendant, of Brecan Close in Balbriggan, admitted theft and public order offences.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí were called to Supervalu, Drogheda Street in Balbriggan on February 12, 2023, following reports that a man had stolen a bottle of cider, worth €4. Sgt McGarrity said Collins ran from security, but he was followed on foot and he returned to the shop.

She said Collins resisted arrest by refusing to present his hands to be handcuffed. Gardaí sought assistance and it took four gardaí and security staff to arrest him.

Sgt McGarrity said Collins told gardaí “yes, my apologies” after he was charged.

The court heard Collins had 69 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Collins had struggled with alcohol addiction and he had a slip last February.

Ms D’Arcy said Collins was now sober, and working hard to maintain his sobriety.

Collins was drinking at the time of this offence, and was stealing more alcohol to continue drinking.

The defendant had very little recollection of the incident due to his drunkenness, Ms D’Arcy added.

Collins would benefit from working with the probation service, the solicitor said.