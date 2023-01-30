Shocking video shows savage Longford pub attack as man is battered with clubs
These are the shocking images that show how a young father was brutally beaten during a “frenzied” attack by two men in a Co. Longford pub over four years ago.
John Baxter (27) sustained lacerations to both sides of his head together with extensive bruising to his arms and body during the violent onslaught at Kane’s Bar, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford on October 7, 2018.
Video footage obtained by the Sunday World shows how the Cavan man was ruthlessly targeted by two men as he sat drinking alongside fellow customers in the north Longford bar.
That footage formed a key part in the State’s successful prosecution of Edward ‘Blondie’ Stokes (32), Ferriskill, Granard, Co. Longford, following a nine-day trial at the Circuit Criminal Court this week.
The father-of-six was found unanimously guilty by a jury of five men and five women after just an hour and 20 minutes of deliberation.
The video, which was played before the jury, showed Mr Baxter sitting at the top end of the bar at around 1:30pm when a man – not being named for legal reasons – enters from a side door to remonstrate with the part-time farmer.
Seconds later, the same man can be seen wielding a baseball bat at Mr Baxter as shocked bystanders look on in horror.
In a bid to protect himself, Mr Baxter can be seen picking up a number of stools and even launching punches of his own to ward off his assailant.
Moments later, the attacker can be seen exiting from the bar’s front entrance before returning moments later with a second man.
That accomplice, wearing a cap and sleeveless jacket, as pointed out and accepted by the jury before Judge Kenneth Connolly last week, was Edward ‘Blondie’ Stokes.
Together with his fellow aggressor, the dad-of-six can be seen raining down up to 20 blows with a shillelagh on the stricken Mr Baxter as he lay prone on the floor.
In his statement to gardaí taken less than 24 hours afterwards, Mr Baxter told of how he was able to identify ‘Blondie’ Stokes as being one of the alleged perpetrators.
“I was looking down at the floor with my hand on my head when I heard the door opening,” he said.
“I looked up and received a blow to the head. As I was falling I saw ‘Blondie’ Edward Stokes. Blondie had a pick handle. I felt really dizzy and as I fell, I pulled the table over on top of myself.”
Mr Baxter said as he tried to fend off his alleged attackers, he saw his life flash before him.
“As I was being beaten I felt I would never see my son and family ever again,” he said, adding how both men continued to beat him while he lay defenceless on the ground.
Judge Connolly, in delivering sentence on Friday, said the attack as “savage, vicious and sustained”, adding the victim had received a “pasting.”
He sentenced Stokes to three years for violent disorder, suspending the final six months for 12 months, two years and three months for endangerment and 18 months for production of an article.
All sentences were to run concurrently while a fourth count of affray was taken into consideration.
