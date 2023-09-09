Shock as wife-beater Alistair ‘Fritzl’ Henry housed in centre for dementia sufferers

Sources claim Henry has been blasting band music “morning, noon and night” in the home.

Wife-beating thug Alistair “Fritzl” Henry has been described as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” after he was rehoused in a ‘fold’ for vulnerable people with dementia.

We can reveal the PSNI have already been called out to the fold in Coleraine where the 61-year-old has been throwing parties and being his usual anti-social self.

Sources have told the Sunday World neighbour from hell Henry has been blasting band music “morning, noon and night” and has had to be spoken to by wardens as well as the police.

As reported here, his previous home was repeatedly attacked by locals fed up with his late-night rowdy drink and drugs parties.

His windows were put in at his Kylemore Road home and after they were fixed by the Housing Executive, they were put in again.

Paint bombs were also thrown at the property and a downstairs window was smashed during a sustained campaign to have him moved out.

Workmen installed new windows at his old address this week as the Housing Executive prepares to place new tenants in the property.

A jubilant local resident told the Sunday World: “It’s the best news ever — Alistair Henry has been moved out somewhere else. Everyone round here is delighted. Living beside him was a nightmare.

“He brought the dregs of Coleraine into his flat and had parties that went on for days and all through the nights.

“The paramilitaries targeted his house, hoping it would intimidate him, but he didn’t care. He just carried on. I can’t believe they’ve put him in a fold though. That’s a disaster for the other poor people living there. That’s like sending a wolf into the sheep pen.”

The authorities have rehomed Henry — who was once jailed for a terrifying campaign of abuse against his wife — in accommodation designed for people who are vulnerable and require assistance.

Run by a housing association, the fold, which we aren’t identifying, is described as being a supported living scheme in Coleraine for more than 50 tenants who are classified within the dementia or cognitive impairment category.

The facility consists of a number of flats with en-suite facilities as well as one-bedroom self-contained flats and two-bedroom bungalows.

Henry has been using a mobility scooter for the last 12 months and last December we pictured him going about his business on his new vehicle complete with personalised number plate ‘AL1’.

“You see him flying about on this thing all the time now but he doesn’t seem to have too much bother walking round the shops,” a witness told us at the time.

“He parks it in a space for cars, danders round the shop to get his groceries and then he speeds off as fast as he can.”

But sources say he’s a “wreck of a man” and has been spotted falling off his scooter while drunk.

We also revealed how he has a list of convictions for violent offences and how he remains the only person to be convicted in ‘connection’ to the murder of Coleraine pensioner Norman Moffatt.

The late Norman Moffatt

Henry was jailed in 2013 after he falsely accused a drinking pal he’d fallen out with of murdering 73-year-old Moffatt, when, in fact, he made it all up.

Evil Henry had taken ‘revenge’ after a squalid drinking fallout to accuse his mate of the murder and the innocent man had to live with that hanging over him for 11 years.

Last December the police apologised to the family of Mr Moffatt after a watchdog review found multiple failings in an investigation of his murder.

The OAP was attacked as he walked along Railway Road in Coleraine in January 2001. He died two months later.

A subsequent review from the Police Ombudsman identified shortcomings in the police investigation.

Henry was convicted of perverting the course of justice and jailed for two years after deliberately lying to police that a fellow drinking ‘buddy’ had been the man who stabbed Mr Moffatt to death.

Alistair “Fritzl” Henry

The court was told at the time that Henry’s outrageous lie had hampered their investigation by directing their efforts away from the real main suspect, James McCook.

McCook, who has since died in England, was charged but acquitted of the murder after his trial collapsed over “witness evidence”.

Henry, who was 50 at the time, conned cops into arresting the innocent man after making sworn police statements that he could connect him to the murder scene.

Henry only admitted his crime when police suspicion fell upon him. He told police, by way of an excuse: “Me and him fell out. That was a way of making life hard for him, he’s given money to other winos and not me.”

Handing Henry two concurrent sentences of two years in custody and 18 months’ probation, the judge described his crime as “despicable”.

Henry hit the headlines over a decade ago when he was unmasked by the Sunday World as Ulster’s ‘Fritzl’, after Austrian man Joseph Fritzl who imprisoned his daughter Elizabeth for 24 years, subjecting her to repeated rapes and violent assaults.

Henry regularly locked his wife in a wardrobe for days at a time, forcing her to eat her own excrement and drink her urine while subjecting her to repeated physical and sexual assaults.

He kept a locked room in the house where he compiled charts of her ‘bad behaviour’ and stored trophies of the abuse he inflicted on her.

Sources have told the Sunday World Henry has continued his partying way at the fold and residents have made a number of complaints.

“The police have already been out to him,” said a source. “He’s been warned his antics won’t be tolerated there and if he doesn’t settle down he’ll be put out.

“The people living here couldn’t cope with his all-night partying.

“He’s also been blasting band tunes morning, noon and night.”

But sources have revealed how bully- boy Henry is facing a sad end to his life.

“He’s got nobody now,” said a former friend.

“He lost himself in drink and drugs and when the truth came out about the Moffatt stitch-up and what he had done to his wife, everyone turned their back on him.

“His only friends the last couple of years have been alcoholics and drug fiends.

“He’s nasty man who a lot of people think is getting his comeuppance with the way his life has ended up.”