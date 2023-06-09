Shamrock Rovers defender left scene of accident after collision with Dublin Bus, court told

A PROFESSIONAL footballer who panicked and left the scene after an accident involving a Dublin Bus returned a short time later with his father, a court has heard.

Trevor Clarke (25) was already on a roundabout in Clondalkin when a bus impacted the rear of his car.

Judge David McHugh said this was a highly unfortunate case and he accepted that Clarke had panicked and left the scene, before coming back and speaking to gardaí.

Judge McHugh fined Clarke €250. The judge said he could not apply the Probation Act as it cannot be applied to penalty point offences.

Clarke, who plays as a defender for Shamrock Rovers on loan from Bristol Rovers in the UK, admitted a hit-and-run offence, specifically failing to keep his vehicle at the scene of an accident.

Garda Alexander Hudson told Blanchardstown District Court there was a collision between Clarke’s vehicle and a Dublin Bus at Fonthill Road in Clondalkin on May 15, 2020.

Read more Coke addict cleared of supply charges told court he stockpiled drugs during Covid crisis

Gda Hudson said there were no injuries and it was a material damage accident only, with minor damage to the front of the bus.

Gda Hudson said Clarke, of Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin, later presented himself to gardaí.

The court heard the defendant had never been in trouble before. Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said CCTV footage clearly showed the bus entering a roundabout after Clarke, and the front of the bus impacting on the rear of Clarke’s car.

Ms Breen said Clarke, who was fully insured, made a split-second decision and briefly left the scene but he went back with his father to give his details.

The defendant was involved in sports and had been working in England but was now back in Dublin, she said.

An Irish U21 international, Clarke has played for Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers in England, and currently plays on loan with Shamrock Rovers.