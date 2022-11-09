Sex offender who burgled Conor McGregor’s pub and broke garda’s arm after car chase is jailed

Jason Paget (35) went on the crime spree to pay for his drug addiction and told the injured garda: ‘I hope it's mangled’

A sex offender who burgled Conor McGregor's pub and months later broke a garda's arm after a high-speed chase has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jason Paget (35) went on the crime spree last year to pay for his drug addiction and told the injured garda in hospital: "I hope it's mangled".

The garda still doesn't have the full use of his arm which has had "very significant knock-on effect" on his personal and professional life.

Paget, from John Field Road in Dublin 8, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today for sentencing.

Evidence was previously heard that on August 12, 2021, gardaí were on patrol in Drimnagh when they saw a car parked outside the Marble Arch pub with its lights on and ignition running.

The pub was bought by UFC fighter Conor McGregor last year as part of his expanding business portfolio.

Gda Brendan D'Arcy said that the pub's alarm was ringing and that the shutter had been forced open while gardaí also heard noises coming from inside the premises.

Two men were then spotted trying to push a cash register underneath the pub door but retreated when they saw gardaí.

Gda Sean McGee said that Jason Paget was arrested near the scene 30 minutes later and had €225 in his pocket which he was unable to account for.

He was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and had a cut to his head.

DNA evidence from a beany hat recovered near the scene also matched the accused.

Paget was charged with burglary and the unauthorised use of a car without the owner's permission, and later pleaded guilty.

While on bail for the pub raid, he was involved in the theft of a delivery driver's car on the South Circular Road on December 18 with two others.

Gda Eoin Hickey said the car was later observed travelling erratically in the south-inner city which included being driven on the wrong side of the road, around roundabouts the wrong way, and at times on two tyres while taking corners at speed.

The car later crashed and when gardaí attempted to arrest Jason Paget he resisted and, during a struggle, a garda suffered a fractured arm and was hospitalised.

Paget, who was wearing a facemask and latex gloves upon arrest, was taken to a garda station before being brought to St James' Hospital.

The court heard that he and the injured garda were in the same hospital and when Paget saw the garda in a sling he shouted at him: "I hope it's f*****g broke, I hope it's sore, I hope it's mangled".

He also roared at a nurse "get this c*** away from my bed" and was screaming "f*** off".

Paget admitted to dangerous driving, unauthorised taking of a vehicle, and assaulting the garda.

In mitigation defence counsel Karl Monaghan BL said at the time Jason Paget was addicted to crack cocaine and heroin.

He said his client became involved in the offending to pay for his drug use and that he was now focused on returning to his family in the UK.

The court heard Paget has 15 previous convictions including aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

In sentencing today Judge Orla Crowe said the aggravating factors were his previous convictions and the fact that he was on bail at the time of the dangerous driving incident.

She also noted that a probation report said Paget was at a high-risk of reoffending in the next 12 months, and took into account his guilty pleas in mitigation,

Judge Crowe also acknowledged that Paget's barrister said his client wished to apologise for the "unfortunate remarks" made to the injured garda and for all of his behaviour.

He was jailed for three years for the pub burglary and two years for the dangerous driving incident and assaulting the garda.

The sentences are to run consecutively from today, with the final six months suspended, meaning Jason Paget was sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years imprisonment,

He was also disqualified from driving for two years with judge Crowe ordering that he is given credit for any time served while in custody on these charges.

Paget is currently serving the suspended portion of his sentence for the aggravated sexual assault of which 18 months was re-activated earlier this year.

A co-accused, Charles Darcy (34) of John's Road West in Dublin 8, is due to be sentenced next month.