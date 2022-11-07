Sex attacker who raped pensioner in her own home accused of disorderly behaviour at hospital

Ryan McGreechan (27) was last before a court in December 2020 when he was handed a suspended sentence for the false imprisonment of a friend

A convicted pervert who raped a pensioner in her own home when he was a teenager was today charged with using disorderly behaviour in a hospital.

Due to confusion over which police station Ryan McGreechan was being held in, the 27-year-old did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court but defence solicitor Darren Duncan confirmed the defendant “would be accepting the two charges.”

In addition to using disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital McGreechan, of no fixed abode in Derry, was also charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a police vehicle on 5 November this year.

Adjourning the case to 19 December for pre-sentence reports and remanding McGreechan back into custody, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said given the fact the offences were committed in a hospital setting “I would normally request a report.”

McGreechan was last before a court in December 2020 when he was handed a suspended jail sentence for the false imprisonment of his friend when he held a knife to his throat and had to be tasered by police.

Although handed a suspended sentence, it is understood McGreechan was held in jail until his licence expired five months ago in June.

McGreechan was was just 15-years-old in March 2011 when he launched a double sex attack his 76-year-old victim, raping her and forcing her to perform a sex act.

At about 9.30pm on March 13, 2011, McGreechan's 76-year-old victim came back indoors from letting her dog out to urinate, only to be confronted by her assailant - who dragged her to the bedroom, pulled his trousers and her pyjama bottoms down and then raped the woman, who was so terrified she couldn't move.

Not satisfied with that assault, McGreechan forced the pensioner to perform oral sex. During his sentencing remarks, Judge Geoffrey Millar said: "It is plain that this act had had a particular impact upon her."

His victim had commented 'what he done to me, a pig wouldn't have done it.'

"Understandably she was frightened to return home, fearing that he would come back," said the judge.

The pensioner never returned to her own home and tragically died eight months later.

McGreechan had fled through a back window and his victim was found a short time later when her usual carers arrived at the house.

Police investigating the callous crime obtained a full DNA sample from intimate swabs, but McGreechan was not identified or arrested until June that year when he stole a forklift truck.

Even though the full force of the forensic evidence was set out to him during police questioning, he denied that he had even been in the house.

Judge Millar sentenced McGreechan to eight years behind bars with the Downpatrick Crown Court judge commenting how the rape attack “is a shocking case in many ways.”

"It is hard to conceive of a greater violation than that endured by the victim. That an elderly lady should have been attacked and made subject to such a degrading, humiliating and sustained assault within the supposed sanctuary of her own home is horrifying enough.

"That these despicable crimes were perpetrated by a 15-year-old boy is frankly beyond comprehension and calls for the most condign punishment and condemnation."