Sex attacker who broke into woman’s home and attempted to rape her charged with harassment

A sex attacker who came “as close to rape as you can go” has been charged with harassing a woman.

Sammy Bingham is also alleged to have caused criminal damage to the alleged victim’s hot tub on April 30 this year.

A prosecution lawyer asked for a four-week adjournment during a brief mention of the case at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

The judge rescheduled a hearing for next month and granted Bingham, from Winona Crest in Donaghcloney, continuing bail with conditions attached.

They include not consuming or possessing alcohol and a ban on entering Portadown and contacting his alleged victim.

Bingham is no stranger to the courts. In 2013 he pleaded guilty to breaking into a woman’s home and attempting to rape her.

The 22-year-old victim awoke to find Bingham molesting her.

She had been out with friends but thought she had locked her doors and windows when she returned home.

Bingham got in through the bathroom window and stripped off all his clothes before getting into her bed.

After a struggle, the would-be rapist fled the house, but he had dropped his mobile phone down the toilet and was still half-naked.

Imposing a six-year jail sentence, the judge said the sex attack had been “as close to rape as you can go”.

Bingham also admitted two charges of sexually assaulting two women who said he put his hand up their skirts at parties in 2012.