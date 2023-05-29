Seven in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell

DCI Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh

Seven men have been remanded in custody charged with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

They appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The seven accused are Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McClean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McClean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McClean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

DCI Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22 after he led a football training session for children.

Refusing bail, the judge said it was “clearly a meticulously planned attack” and those responsible have indicated they are prepared to engage in similar actions when they get the opportunity.

