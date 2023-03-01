Serial sex pest back in court after alleged victims soar from three to 38

Ryan Eastwood (29) is also charged with falsely claiming to be an employee with Ann Summers to obtain images from a victim

A convicted sex offender has been returned for trial after the number of charges against him soared from eight to over 60.

The number of alleged victims has also increased from three to 38, the majority of whom are female.

They were all said to be targeted through cybercrime, despite the accused being banned from accessing the internet as part of a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

Ryan Eastwood (29) from Coolnagard View, Omagh, who has been in custody since his arrest, appeared today at Dungannon Magistrates Court via video-link for a committal hearing.

He was remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.

Eastwood originally faced single counts of breaching the SOPO, unauthorised access to computer material and with intent to breach the SOPO, blackmail, causing a person to engage in sexual activity, fraud by false representation, harassment and disclosing private sexual photographs.

However, the charges have climbed to 62, comprising of 31 counts of unauthorised access to computer material, eight of attempted unauthorised access of a computer with intent to commit an offence, five of attempting to obtain property by deception, three each of attempted intimidation, attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity and fraud by false representation.

There are also two counts each of disclosing private sexual images, breaching a SOPO, attempted unauthorised computer access and obtaining property by deception, as well as single counts of harassment, voyeurism and attempted blackmail.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between October 2019 and June 2022.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there is a case to answer, with District Judge Michael Ranaghan in agreement.

Although no details surrounding the circumstances of Eastwood’s arrest were disclosed, the new charges point to 38 alleged victims.

There are also a number of persons who were persuaded to share private sexual imagery of their female partners.

Several charges contend Eastwood managed to access the social media accounts of some victims and in one instance allegedly posed as a victim’s friend in order to obtain sexual images from her.

He is also charged with falsely claiming to be an employee with Ann Summers lingerie company to obtain images from a victim.

The SOPO breach charges relate to Eastwood accessing a device with internet capacity and engaging with females on social media, both of which he was banned from doing, but according to court papers was allegedly going on for almost two years.

Eastwood did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.