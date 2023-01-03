Serial rapist Wayne Liddy prowling the streets again after joining pre-release programme

Liddy was serving a 12-year sentence imposed in 2009 for a series of sex attacks, and in 2015 was also convicted of repeatedly raping his sister

Violent serial rapist Wayne Liddy is back on the streets of Belfast and could be coming to a town near you!

We can reveal the 58-year-old sex attacker, originally from Crossmaglen, has been admitted onto the pre-release programme at Burren House in north Belfast and is effectively a free man.

Sources within the Prison Service have told us Liddy, who also sexually abused his own sister for years, is using his new-found freedom to travel round Northern Ireland.

He’s been availing of the Prison Service’s travel allowance and visiting towns and villages all over Northern Ireland including Bangor, Coleraine and Lurgan.

Liddy had been in Maghaberry Prison serving a 12-year sentence imposed in 2009 for a series of sex attacks committed before he started a new life in Northern Ireland.

In 2015 he was also convicted of repeatedly raping his sister when she was a child during the 1980’s and he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of ten years, though this was reduced to just six years on appeal.

Burren House in north Belfast

In November 2021 Liddy was eligible to apply to the Parole Commissioners be released from prison but was denied however a few weeks ago he was granted release to Burren House.

It’s a move that will shock his multiple victims, including his sister who bravely waived her anonymity in December 2020 so his crimes against her could be put in the public domain in the hope he’d be made to serve the rest of his life behind bars.

And jailhouse sources say Liddy has been enjoying his new freedom.

“He’s been travelling all over the country,” said a source. “He has nowhere to go except the unit and nobody is going to give him a job because he’s a complete monster.

“So he uses the travel warrants from the Prison Service to go wherever he likes. He goes on day trips to Bangor, Portadown, Lurgan, Coleraine or wherever he likes.

“Don’t think he’s been down to south Armagh but you never know. It’s free travel but he’s sitting on buses and trains beside people who haven’t got a clue what a monster he is.”

Liddy admitted raping two woman and indecently assaulting a third in east London during 1992 and 1993 after DNA linked him to the crimes.

Although police had obtained a sample belonging to the rapist it took nearly 15 years before Liddy was caught. Forensic matches were established after he was arrested for criminal damage offences in Armagh in 2007.

Officers uploaded his profile onto the national DNA database and it was subsequently linked to one of the east London rapes. Further work confirmed links to all three of the crime scenes.

In 2015 Liddy failed in a High Court bid to be released from prison so he could visit another sister’s grave in south Armagh.

The dangerous pervert mounted the legal challenge after being denied temporary compassionate release by the Northern Ireland Prison Service to go to the cemetery in Crossmaglen.

Authorities at HMP Maghaberry refused to let him out amid fears he may commit further offences or flee.

Now he has been made a Phase 2 prisoner at Burren House it’s not clear whether he is allowed to travel to South Armagh.

Sources in Crossmaglen say he’d be risking attack if he was ever spotted back in the area.

“He’d better not come down here,” said a source. “Liddy still has plenty of family down here but none of them want anything to with him. They are a decent family and he’s a shameful embarrassment.

“If he was to be spotted down here I don’t think it would end well for him.”

In 2020 Liddy’s sister, Rachael waived her right to anonymity in a bid to keep her evil brother behind bars and spoke to the Irish News.

Rachael was abused by her brother Wayne for the majority of her childhood. When he moved to London for work in the late 1980s, she cut off all contact with him.

However, in 2009 Rachael opened a newspaper to see a picture of her abuser.

Liddy had been convicted in Woolwich Crown Court for raping two women and the violent indecent assault of another.

He had been caught by the Metropolitan Police’s Sapphire Cold Case unit, having been arrested two years earlier for a minor offence in Crossmaglen.

Although police had obtained a sample belonging to the rapist at the time of the offences, it took almost 15 years before Liddy was caught.

His DNA was taken after he was arrested for criminal damage offences in south Armagh in 2007. Officers uploaded his profile onto the UK DNA database and it was linked to one of the east London rapes.

Links to three further serious sexual assaults were confirmed. He was convicted of three offences. The fourth victim withdrew her evidence, feeling unable to proceed with a trial.

Liddy initially pleaded not guilty despite overwhelming forensic evidence linking him to the crimes. He changed plea at the final hour.

His first victim in October 1992 was a 35-year-old returning home to east London after a night out. He dragged her into a garage, raped her and robbed her of cash.

He targeted his next victim a month later. The 22-year-old had got off a train at Manor Park station. He forced her to undress close to a block of flats and made her perform a sex act.

In March 1993 he attacked a 27-year-old woman in an underground car park in Leytonstone, dragging her off to a secluded area and raping her.

Liddy was sentenced to 12 years in prison. His conviction made headlines and it was then that Rachael decided, with the support of her sister Tanya, she felt strong enough to contact the PSNI and report the horrendous abuse she had suffered at his hands.

After serving his prison sentence in England, Liddy was arrested and transferred to Northern Ireland to stand trial for the abuse of his younger sister.

Because of his relationship to his victim he was granted anonymity and because of reporting restrictions his crimes had not been fully reported in Northern Ireland until the Irish News interview two years ago.

Liddy refused to accept responsibility for his crimes and subjected Rachael to a lengthy trial. The jury was dismissed several times, forcing her to repeatedly give evidence in front of her abuser.

In November 2015 Liddy was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault on his sister and eight counts of rape.

The offences were specimen charges and related to a fraction of the abuse he inflicted on Rachael during her childhood. The judge-imposed life imprisonment with a minimum tariff of 10 years.

However, Liddy appealed the sentence and had it reduced to just six years despite court referring to a report by forensic and clinical psychologist Dr Philip Pollock which expressed a clear view that Liddy was “more likely than not to commit a further sexual offence in the future”.

Rachael told The Irish News in December 2020 she spent her entire childhood in fear of her brother.

“I was terrified of him. It took all my strength to come forward," she said.

“I am convinced there are other victims out there, either in England or back home, people who are still too afraid to come forward and I understand that completely. I am terrified that he will be released and just move somewhere he is not known and attack other women.

“It was a big decision to waive my anonymity. Speaking about this publicly isn’t something I thought I’d ever do. But how else will people know this man could be potentially walking the streets in less than a year from now?

“He was given a life sentence because he is a danger to women and children everywhere. He should be made to serve that life sentence and not be released after just six years.”