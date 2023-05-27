Serial offender Bill Kenneally went on hunger strike ahead of his trial on sex charges

Kenneally is said to have told staff he did not want medical treatment if he fell into a coma during his protest,

Prolific paedophile Bill Kenneally could have escaped justice by dying on hunger strike in prison before he got an extra four-and-a-half year sentence.

The Waterford basketball coach, already serving a 14-year jail term, went on hunger strike at the Midlands Prison in a bizarre attempt to stop his second trial going ahead.

Kenneally, who previously took an overdose after losing an appeal against that sentence, had told staff he did not want medical treatment if he fell into a coma during his protest, according to sources.

There were fears that his health could suddenly deteriorate and quickly cause death because of an underlying medical condition.

He ended the protest but when he was transferred to another part of the prison he was attacked by a fellow inmate who taunted him as “Jimmy Savile”.

Kenneally, who would have been due out in October 2026, is now facing a release date some time in early 2030 when he will be 78 years of age.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing five boys between 1979 and 1990 but changed his plea to one of guilty on the sixth day of the trial.

Last Monday, Judge Nolan added the consecutive sentence, remarking that Kenneally’s “only purpose was to indulge his own depraved sexual appetites” and “his behaviour was incredibly reprehensible”.

He said Kenneally “abused his position” of trust as a coach and a family friend, and was “incredibly persistent and committed to abusing young boys”.

Campaigner and a victim of Kenneally’s from the previous case, Jason Clancy, said the extra prison time will protect children.

“I’m very happy that the judge acknowledged the gravity of what was done to those lads and obviously to ourselves back in the day,” he said.

“To add four and half years to what is already a significant sentence is good.

“The real winner in this are the kids of Waterford who are safer now because he is not going to be coming out any time soon.

“I have to take off my hat to those five individuals; they’ve had a tough few weeks being dragged through the court.

“That would have been tough for them, so we have to applaud them for doing what they did.

“What I’m delighted about is that back in 2016 we got him into jail, but with these lads now their contribution is going to make sure he stays in jail, which is great.”

Jason Clancy, along with others, have previously campaigned to find out how Kenneally was able to carry out sick abuse over decades despite reports being made to gardai and social workers.

A Commission of Investigation is currently under way to establish the facts surrounding the scandal of how Kenneally’s offending was dealt with.

“A lot of progress has been made. They are very thorough, which we are happy with, and we are looking forward to its conclusion at some stage in the future,” Jason said.

“I’m hoping that next year this will all be over. Personally, it will be 11 years in November when this all started for me from the first time I went into the garda station.

“It’s a long, long battle. Hopefully things will turn out OK in the end of it, that we’ll get to the bottom of everything.”

Controversy has surrounded Kenneally, who is related to two former Fianna Fail TDs, over the failure to prosecute him for decades.

It has emerged that while one teenager was having counselling over the sexual abuse he was still being abused at the time.

In 2013, when confronted by the Sunday World, Kenneally said he didn’t know why he wasn’t prosecuted when allegations were first made against him.

“Anybody in that situation would be hoping it wouldn’t be pressed. I wasn’t involved in any representations anyway,” he said at the time.

During Kenneally’s most recent trial it was heard how he would drive groups of boys home from basketball training, and the last one left in the car would be subjected to abuse.

He would also give gifts, money and alcohol to the boys, and brought groups of lads to his home to watch pornography.

One man in his victim impact statement this week said he didn’t register to vote or allow his wife to register as he knew Kenneally used the electoral roll when canvassing for Fianna Fail.

Giving evidence in a “room full of strangers” was one of the “hardest things I’ve had to do”, he added.

Another of the five men said he was a “young and innocent” child who found himself “on the radar of a depraved pervert”.

He said a “weight lifted” when he heard Kenneally say the word ‘guilty’ and this had “helped to draw a line” under the damage he caused.