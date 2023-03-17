Senior PSNI officer caught drink driving dismissed from the force

The PSNI have confirmed today that the 57-year-old had been dismissed from her post last week.

Patricia Foy with her car showing the damage sustained in the first crash

Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy was fined and disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving earlier this month

Senior officer Patricia Foy has been dismissed from the PSNI.

The disgraced drunk driver who was on call when she was caught two times over the drink drive limit last Christmas Eve.

The former Chief Superintendent was fined and given a driving disqualification in January when she appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to several offences.

The PSNI said: "An officer was dismissed on Friday 10 March 2023 from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, by the Chief Constable, following a criminal conviction."

The incident that sparked her dismissal, some of which appeared on social media, saw Ms Foy charged with driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at a damage-only accident and driving without due care and attention.

It was reported on Saturday December 24, that at about 4pm, police were made aware that a car had collided with a traffic light in Lisburn.

Police also received a report about a car colliding with a parked car, believed to be a neighbours.

Concerned witnesses called police and one man tried repeatedly to get her out of the car, she initially refused.

In January, Lisburn Magistrates Court heard officers observed Ms Foy walking from the vehicle to her home address where she failed an alcohol breath test and was arrested.

She received a fine of £250 and was disqualified for 18 months for the drink-driving offence.

She also received £50 fines and six month disqualifications for failing to stop and failing to report, and a fine of £100 and six-month disqualification for driving without due care and attention.

The driving bans run concurrently with Ms Foy being banned from driving for 18 months, and then having to retake her driving test.