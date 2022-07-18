Senior barrister accused of murdering Tallaght man Keith Conlon faces further charges

Mr Phelan, a law professor, is charged with murdering father-of-four, Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22

Further charges could be brought against a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin, a court heard.

Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (53) had the case against him further adjourned when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Phelan, a law professor, is charged with murdering father-of-four, Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22.

Mr Conlon, a dog breeder from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in an incident on land at the foot of the Dublin mountains.

This morning, state solicitor Tom Conlon said the case was before the court for the directions of the DPP but these had not been finalised yet. He said directions would be finalised shortly and asked Judge Bryan Smyth to adjourn the case.

Defence solicitor Donough Molloy said Mr Phelan was anxious to have a book of evidence served as soon as possible.

He asked the judge to put the case back for a week, when he would be making an application to vary bail conditions.

Garda Sergeant Michael McGrath said the file went to the DPP in February and there was a recommendation in relation to further charges.

Sgt McGrath said he was told the file was with the director for "consideration of same."

Mr Phelan, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and dark tie, sat in the court’s public gallery until Judge Smyth asked him to step forward.

He remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Mr Phelan was granted bail at €100,000 subject to “strict” conditions in April. Under the conditions, he is to reside at an approved address, obey a curfew of 10pm to 8am there and sign on daily at a named garda station between 9am and 9pm.

In May, he had his bail terms temporarily relaxed so he could take a “short trip” with his family.