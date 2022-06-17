Self-medicating roofer threatened to ‘bite nose off’ garda after drugs raid, court hears

A roofer threatened a gardaí he would “bite his nose off” after he was arrested for obstructing officers and trying to punch and kick them during a drugs raid on his home.

Brian Adams (35) claimed he was self-medicating as he was upset after his partner suffered a miscarriage.

Judge Miriam Walsh fined Adams €550 and imposed a three-month sentence suspended for one year.

The defendant admitted obstruction under the drugs act and possession of cannabis at St Ronan’s Park in Clondalkin on January 6, 2020.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home but Adams actively resisted and obstructed gardaí during the search.

Sgt Sweeney said Adams ran at gardaí, and tried to punch and kick officers.

The defendant had to be restrained and handcuffed, Sgt Sweeney said, adding that Adams remained aggressive and verbally abusive.

Gardaí found a small quantity of cannabis during the search, and when asked about his behaviour Adams replied: “I don’t give a f**k”, the court heard.

He was taken to Ronanstown garda station, where he continued to be aggressive to gardaí, refusing to listen to gardaí read him his rights.

Sgt Sweeney said Adams was taken to a cell, where he lashed out and tried to get out. He kicked the door and stuffed his cell blanket down the toilet, the court heard.

Adams also made threats to gardaí, telling one officer he would “bite his nose off”.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said that this incident took place shortly after Adams’ partner suffered a miscarriage.

This greatly upset the defendant, who started taking self-prescribed medication, which he was getting on the street.

As a result, Adams’s behaviour was extremely erratic, and he was very embarrassed about it, Ms Breen said.

Adams wrongly believed gardaí did not have a warrant to search his home, and this was partly why he put up such a resistance.

Ms Breen said Adams, a roofer, had been seeing a counsellor and he and his partner were hopeful of starting a family.

The solicitor said this incident took place two years ago, and she asked Judge Walsh to be as lenient as possible.