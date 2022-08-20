Self-confessed baby killer with Monaghan address found guilty of entering UK illegally

Convicting Ali, District Judge Trevor Browne said: ‘We are dancing on the head of a pin here – I see absolutely no merit in this defence at all’

A self-confessed baby killer has been convicted of entering the UK illegally on the day he battered the little boy to death.

Appearing on behalf of Sharyar Ali, defence counsel Michael Halleron had tried to argue that the Crown couldn’t prove when the 34-year-old Pakistani national entered the UK.

Ali, now with an address as Maghaberry prison but previously from Westerna Terrace in Monaghan, had been accused of entering the UK illegally on or before November 26, 2019 in breach of a deportation order.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that while Ali was barred from being in the UK, “he was allowed to live in the Republic of Ireland” but he was in a relationship with Nicole McGleenan who lives in Keady during which time it was “his habit to come up and down” over the border.

Despite defence contentions there was no proof as to when Ali crossed over into the UK, the PPS lawyer highlighted that on November 26, Ali “had the care” of little Hunter Patrick McGleenan.

She further highlighted that Ali “is serving a life sentence for the murder” and that during police interviews under caution, “he admits that he came here on the 26th of November with the baby and the baby was murdered on 26 November when the baby had been in his care”.

Ali told police he had crossed the border to a casino in Monaghan and the lawyer argued that on the day Hunter died, “he came back north and took the baby back to Keady so he had to enter NI illegally”.

Imposing a month jail sentence, he said given the fact Ali is a life sentence prisoner awaiting to hear what his minimum tariff will be, any sentence he handed down is “totally academic”.

Ali was due to go on trial last April for Hunter’s murder but after negotiations and discussions between prosecuting and defence QCs, as well as an advance indication of the likely sentence from Mr Justice McFarland, Ali was rearrigned and admitted the shocking infanticide.

Hunter died on November 26, 2019 having sustained significant injuries to his head and abdomen while in the care of Ali but even though he knew the infant was hurt, at no stage did the Pakistani national try to get him medical help or assistance.

Following the last-minute dock confession and with Hunter’s grieving mother and relatives sitting close by in the public gallery, Mr Justice McFarland told the killer there was only one sentence permitted in law for murder, “and that is life imprisonment”.

Remanding Ali back into custody, the judge adjourned the case to allow Hunter’s family to make victim impact statements and for probation to complete a pre-sentence report on the illegal immigrant and self-confessed killer but no firm date has been set for that hearing.

A prosecuting lawyer told an earlier court that Ali was looking after Hunter at a property in Keady while the little boy’s mother was with relatives and that he died as a result of what was described as a “non-accidental” head injury.

Ali, who had been in a relationship with Hunter’s mum for about a year, claimed the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head on a concrete floor, further claiming to interviewing detectives that he had performed CPR and given Hunter a cold shower to “revive him”.

In the morning, however, Ali said he noticed the child’s lips were blue and he wasn’t breathing so he took him to the baby’s mother and told the family Hunter was not able to breathe and they rushed out but, tragically, he was dead.

“At no time did he ring for medical assistance,” the earlier court heard.

Gardaí had also conducted investigations into Ali’s movements, with evidence that he “crossed the border a number of times”.