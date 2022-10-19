Secretly recorded conversations between Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry Hutch key in prosecution's case

All of this, the prosecution contend, will show that Mr Hutch was among the hit team that shot dead David Byrne

Gerry Hutch has denied any role in the murder of David Byrne

A member of the Garda Armed Support Unit provides security at the Special Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Alleged admissions made by Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch to ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall will form a key part of the State’s case against the murder accused.

Evidence will also be called of surreptitiously recorded conversations in which the gun attack and a potential ceasefire were discussed, while the court will also hear from a senior detective about the activities of the “Hutch criminal organisation”.

All of this, the prosecution contend, will show that Mr Hutch (59), from Clontarf, was among the hit team that walked into the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016, and shot dead David Byrne.

The long-awaited trial finally got under way at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday amid a major garda security operation after the three accused were arraigned.

A member of the Garda Armed Support Unit provides security at the Special Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Gerry Hutch, listening to proceedings with the aid of headphones, loudly replied “not guilty” when the charge of murder was put to him.

Co-defendants Paul Murphy (59) from Swords and Jason Bonney (50), from Portmarnock pleaded not guilty to facilitating the murder by making cars available to the gang involved.

Opening the case, Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, outlined the background and what evidence the three judges could expect to hear. Some of it has been well publicised, much of it hasn’t.

Relevant matters happened the day before the murder, counsel said, when Jonathan Dowdall’s father Patrick got a phone call to book a room at the Regency Hotel.

He did so and checked into room 2104 before the key card was given to his son who then drove to Richmond Road in Drumcondra.

The court will hear evidence that the room key was then given to Gerry Hutch, which the prosecutor said was “an important step” in what developed the following day.

CCTV footage showed one of the gunmen, Kevin Murray, going straight to room 2104 later that night.

He spent some time mixing in the hotel lobby and emerged again at 10am on the day of the murder.

The court was told he travelled to Buckingham Village in the north-inner city, a “location of significance” where five other vehicles were seen entering and leaving the area.

Gerry Hutch has denied any role in the murder of David Byrne

The prosecution outlined how the attack took place shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon during a boxing weigh-in ahead of the ‘Clash of the Clans’ event the following day.

One of the first witnesses called yesterday was the former president of the Boxing Union of Ireland, Mel Christle, who described the “mayhem” inside the room when the shooting started.

Five gunmen, including Kevin Murray and a man dressed in drag as well as three in garda tactical gear, entered the hotel and shot dead David Byrne (33) before fleeing.

Mr Gillane said the shooting was “not indiscriminate” and had elements of militarism, taking place in the middle of the city, in the middle of the day in front of hundreds of people.

He said the attack was “performative and targeted” and it was clear that particular individuals were being looked for.

The court was told it would be apparent the execution-style killing, combined with sophisticated planning and requiring personnel, spoke to the “involvement of an organised, resourced group”.

Testimony will be given by a senior detective of the existence of the murderous “Kinahan/Hutch feud” and the gangs involved including the existence, structure and activities of the Hutch criminal organisation.

Mr Gillane said the hit team escaped and burnt out a Ford van before making their way to St Vincent’s GAA grounds. Here, six vehicles were waiting to bring the gunmen away.

It is the State’s case that one of the vehicles, a black BMW four-wheel-drive, was driven by Jason Bonney and that a grey Toyota Avensis taxi was driven by Paul Murphy. The court was told that the murder itself, and the manner in which it was carried out, attracted a considerable amount of publicity.

This included a photograph of the men in the wig and flat cap appearing in the Sunday World newspaper.

It would be alleged that after this happened, Gerry Hutch contacted Jonathan Dowdall and arranged to meet him in a park in Whitehall in north Dublin.

Mr Gillane said that, during that discussion, a “worked up and edgy” Mr Hutch said “they had carried out the murder” and that “he had been one of the team that shot David Byrne in the Regency”.

Dowdall was asked to arrange a meeting with republicans because of an escalation in threats to the accused’s friends and family. Further evidence will be given about surveillance carried out in the days and weeks after the murder. Mr Gillane said that on March 7, both men met at a carpark near Dublin Airport and drove to Strabane, Co Tyrone to meet a named republican.

The vehicle was bugged and the conversations that took place were recorded.

Counsel said “many topics were traversed” including the events at the Regency and the existence of the Kinahan group with recent history and personnel discussed at length, including efforts to make peace, agree a ceasefire, or mediate the situation.

The court will hear that at one point Mr Hutch said he “wasn’t going to show a weak hand looking for peace” and later added: “It’s very hard to get involved where the Kinahans are concerned because it doesn’t work. The messenger gets it.” Mr Gillane said reference was made to “everything being in the village”, which he said should be inferred as a reference to Buckingham Village.

In further conversations “three yokes” were mentioned, which the State say is an “escapable” reference to assault rifles, and giving them “as a present” to a named republican contact in the North.

The court was told that, two days after this conversation, three assault rifles allegedly used in the Regency murder were seized.

It is the prosecution’s case that the killing was “deliberate” and carried out “without restraint” by a group of people and that one of these was Gerry Hutch.

The trial continues.