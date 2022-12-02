Secret recording of Gerry Hutch conversations CAN be used in evidence, court rules

Hutch is charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead on February 5, 2016

The Special Criminal Court has ruled a secret recording of Regency murder accused Gerard ‘The Monk” Hutch's conversations can be used in evidence against him.

The court today found that garda surveillance tapes made while he was driven north by ex Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall weeks after the shooting are admissible in Mr Hutch’s trial.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said in a judgment today that eight of the audio's 10 hours were from unlawful garda surveillance over the border in Northern Ireland.

However, she ruled that the entire 10 hours could be admitted under law and at the court's discretion "in the interest of justice".

She said the garda surveillance unit had acted in good faith when using the bug and did not know it was illegal at the time.

The tapes, which were played last week, were described as being at the “core” of the prosecution’s case against Mr Hutch.

His defence had objected to their admissibility, arguing that their authorisation was invalid and eight of the audio's 10 hours were from "illegal" garda surveillance over the border in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hutch is charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency on February 5, 2016.

Two other men, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are accused of helping the criminal organisation responsible by providing cars used to drive the assailants away after the shooting.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when three assault rifle-wielding masked raiders, disguised as ERU gardai, stormed the Regency in north Dublin along with a gunman dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another armed man in a flat cap.

The attack on a boxing weigh-in event fuelled a bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, Mr Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny the charges against them.

Jonathan Dowdall had also been accused of murder, but before the trial started, he instead admitted facilitating Mr Byrne’s killing by booking a hotel room for the perpetrators.

The court heard when he drove Mr Hutch north on March 7, 2016, tracking and audio devices had been deployed on Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep by the garda National Surveillance Unit.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch and prosecutor Sean Gillane SC had set out their arguments earlier this week.

Mr Grehan argued that the authorisation for the audio device by a district court judge was “unlawfully issued” due to a “lack of candour” in the information he was provided by the NSU.

He said the judge should have been told a location tracker had already been authorised for the jeep, and that there was a possibility it was going to enter Northern Ireland.

He also said there was no proper record kept of the district court application.

On the issue of covert recordings in the North, Mr Grehan said the Criminal Justice (Surveillance) Act 2009 was clear that an authorisation for a surveillance device can only apply within the state.

He also argued it did not adequately respect his client’s right to privacy under the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Gillane countered that the NSU had been fully candid with the district judge in putting the grounds for the application “in black and white” before him.

This included suspicions that Dowdall travelled north previously to meet the Continuity IRA, and it was always in the state’s case that his jeep “goes north,” he said.

The NSU’s application document was the record of what the judge was told, he said.

The audio device was to record conversations when there was no other way of doing so and the tracker was separate, he said.

Mr Gillane said he was not making any extra-territorial claim in relation to garda surveillance. Instead he argued that the bug was an “inanimate object” and recordings it made “by happenstance” when it crossed the border into Northern Ireland were admissible in evidence here as long as the device was lawfully deployed, retrieved and downloaded in the Republic.

He said the defence’s claim that the law did not permit the use of such devices across borders could not be correct as it would mean the Oireachtas was “blind, deaf and oblivious” to the existence of the northern border and it would make the Act useless in investigating serious crime such as terrorism or drug trafficking.

Mr Hutch’s expectation of privacy was “attenuated” given that he was in someone else’s vehicle discussing murder, he said.

In reply, Mr Grehan said the prosecution was treating the bug as if it had a mind of its own and if the prosecution was right, it could go anywhere in the world and the gardai could use in evidence what it happened to record.

The deployment of the device and recovery of its data were done in this jurisdiction but this was "incidental to the main purpose of the Act which is surveillance” which was done outside the borders of the state, Mr Grehan said.

“Capturing people’s voices in a secretive manner is the surveillance, everything else is ancillary,” he said.

On his client’s privacy rights, he argued the prosecution could not take an approach that the end justified the means and seek to retrospectively justify an intrusion on those rights.