Second man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee

The man, in his 40s, will be brought before Kenmare District Court at 2pm today

The scene of the fatal stabbing and inset, Tommy Dooley

Gardai have charged a second man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

Mr Dooley, with an address in Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Yesterday, Tommy Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), was charged with murder at a sitting before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

This morning, a garda spokesman confirmed a second man will appear in court in connection with Mr Dooley’s death.

"Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on Thursday, 6th October 2022 in connection with the fatal assault of a man that occurred at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022.

“He will appear before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court at 2pm today Saturday, 8th October 2022.

“The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the GNBCI.”

Tommy Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries in desperately trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

Siobhan and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.

In a special tribute to Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.