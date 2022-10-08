Second man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
The man, in his 40s, will be brought before Kenmare District Court at 2pm today
Gardai have charged a second man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.
Mr Dooley, with an address in Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.
Read more
Yesterday, Tommy Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), was charged with murder at a sitting before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.
This morning, a garda spokesman confirmed a second man will appear in court in connection with Mr Dooley’s death.
"Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on Thursday, 6th October 2022 in connection with the fatal assault of a man that occurred at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022.
“He will appear before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court at 2pm today Saturday, 8th October 2022.
“The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the GNBCI.”
Tommy Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries in desperately trying to protect her husband.
She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.
Siobhan and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.
In a special tribute to Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.
Today's Headlines
court hearing | Second man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
wedding belles | Nadine Coyle brushes off ‘embarrassment’ as she is caught posing in wedding dress
Latest | Nine confirmed dead in horror Donegal service station blast as recovery operation continues
Drugs haul | Man (40s) charged after heroin and cocaine worth €350k seized in west Dublin
warning | Man who sent teenage girl hundreds of sexually explicit messages online is jailed
reel serious | Claims about cheating in Irish Dancing competitions first made at least five years ago
tragic death | Sister of murder victim Tony Dempsey died of overdose at homeless shelter, inquest hears
security risk | Prison bosses fear State witness Jonathan Dowdall will be most-at-risk inmate in Ireland
bets are on | Una Healy, Dami Hope and Pat Spillane among celebs tipped to win Dancing with the Stars
scam | Money-mule waitress gave her account details to ‘smish’ scammers she met at a party