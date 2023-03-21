Second man charged with causing €51k damage to Dublin Hugo Boss store during ram raid
William O'Neill is charged with criminal damage and a burglary charge.
A second man has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a ram raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin's Grafton Street.
The designer goods shop was extensively damaged at about 4.30 am on January 18, and several items were taken.
Today, Garda Mark O'Neill charged William O'Neill, 32, of no fixed abode, with €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €26,000.
He then appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court.
Dressed in a grey tracksuit, the accused did not address the court and only spoke to consult with his solicitor Tony Collier.
The court heard he "made no reply to the charges after caution".
Mr Collier said there was no application for bail at this stage.
Judge Murphy ordered the defence to give gardai notice if the accused wished to apply for bail later, and she noted there would be objections due to the seriousness of the case.
Judge Murphy granted legal aid and remanded Mr O'Neill in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.
She was told that gardai have yet to receive directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a co-accused was before the courts.
Last month, gardai arrested Lee Conlon of Meath Place, Dublin and charged him with causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €31,204.
At a hearing on February 8, Garda Aine Hogan told the judge that Mr Conlon made "no reply" to the charges and he did not apply for bail.
His solicitor furnished the court with a statement of means, and Judge Murphy held Mr Conlon was also a suitable candidate to receive legal aid. She had also agreed to direct medical attention for him in custody.
The defendants have not yet indicated how they will plead.
