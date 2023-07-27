Second boy charged over alleged attack on American tourist on Dublin’s Talbot Street

New York native Stephen Termini was seriously injured in the attack on Talbot Street last Wednesday night.

Gardaí out on patrol on Talbot Street in Dublin's north inner city. Photo by Stephen Collins

A second juvenile has been charged in connection with an assault on an American tourist in Dublin city centre.

New York native Stephen Termini (57) was seriously injured in the attack on Talbot Street last Wednesday night.

He was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy has already been charged and remanded on bail.

Gardaí confirmed this morning they had arrested two more teens who were detained in north Dublin garda stations.

A spokesperson said: “The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged.

“He will appear before the Children's District Court (Number 55) in Smithfield this afternoon Thursday 27rd July, 2023.”