Scrambler driver with 109 convictions was already on road ban when he mounted footpath

He sped past the garda car and drove up onto the footpath, which was occupied by pedestrians.

A scrambler driver who sped down a footpath, narrowly missing pedestrians, has been jailed for five months for his “dangerous manoeuvres”.

Jordan Grimes (24) was already under a road ban when he mounted the path before driving out in front of oncoming traffic as gardaí followed him, a court heard.

As well as sentencing him, Judge Bryan Smyth banned him from driving for another 10 years.

Grimes, a father-of-one from Ferryman’s Crossing in Dublin’s north inner city, pleaded guilty to dangerous and uninsured driving.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on patrol at Ferryman’s Crossing on April 22, 2021, when they saw Grimes on a blue Yamaha scrambler. He was not wearing a helmet and the bike had no plates.

He sped past the garda car and drove up onto the footpath, which was occupied by pedestrians.

He narrowly avoided them and drove onto Seville Place, out in front of oncoming traffic while performing “various dangerous manoeuvres”, a garda said.

Separately, the court heard on the same day he was seen in a suspicious transaction at Ferryman’s Crossing and fled on a bicycle, which he abandoned outside his home before running inside.

The bicycle worth €300 had been stolen. He pleaded guilty to handling stolen property.

Grimes further admitted possession of cannabis and Alprazolam tablets found in a search of his home on April 26 last year.

Grimes had 109 previous convictions including motoring, drugs and other offences. He was already serving a sentence in Mountjoy prison when he appeared in court.

The accused had had a difficulty with cannabis use but “seems to be at a point where he’s turned a corner”, his solicitor Tony Collier said.

He asked Judge Smyth not to add to Grimes’ time in jail and instead suspend any sentence that would then be “hanging over” the accused.

The judge said he had to take account of the accused’s previous convictions.

“There’s dangerous driving on a footpath with people on it and he was disqualified at the time,” he added.

Judge Smyth sentenced the accused to five months in prison on the dangerous driving charge and made it consecutive to the prison term he is currently serving.

He gave him a concurrent five month sentence for uninsured driving and took the other charges into consideration.