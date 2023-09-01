Scott Capper and two others charged with violent disorder while inmates in Mountjoy

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned their cases for the accused to decide how they intend to plead to the charges.

THREE men have been charged with violent disorder in prison while they were inmates at Dublin’s Mountjoy jail.

Scott Capper (29), William Ward (31) and Dylan Jones (22), appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over an incident at the prison last year.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned their cases for the accused to decide how they intend to plead to the charges.

Mr Capper, of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin; Mr Ward, with an address at Grantstown Mews, Waterford and Mr Jones of Beech Drive, Greenfields, Waterford are charged with using or threatening to use violence at Mountjoy on July 27 last year.

Detective Garda Raymond Lee told the court Mr Ward was charged at 10.45am today and made no reply after caution. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet. Det Gda Deirdre Gill said Dylan Jones was charged before the court sitting and also made no reply when charged.

Det Gda Niall Hodgins said he arrested Scott Capper at 10.20am for the purpose of charging him.

Mr Capper was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Det Gda Hodgins said.

Judge Smyth granted disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence, to include any CCTV evidence. Defence solicitor Brian Tunney said the order was complied with and he had received the material.

Gardai had no objections to bail for any of the accused. Judge Smyth granted them bail in their own bonds of €200 each with no cash lodgements required.

Under conditions, Mr Ward is to live at the given address, sign on twice weekly at Waterford garda station and provide a contact mobile phone number.

Mr Capper must sign on three times per week at Finglas garda station between 9am and 9pm. Under bail conditions, the accused must be of good behaviour and commit no offences.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the cases being dealt with at district court level on guilty pleas only. This means the accused will be sent for jury trial to the circuit court if they are pleading not guilty.

Free legal aid was granted to all three after Mr Tunney made applications and said the accused had no income or assets.

There were no garda objections to legal aid. They were all remanded on bail on the charges to appear in court again on October 6.