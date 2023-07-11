Schoolboy who had sulphuric acid accidentally dropped on him by teacher awarded €12k

His science teacher accidentally dropped the acid which splashed onto his forehead and the back of his right hand.

A schoolboy, who was injured when his science teacher accidentally dropped a phial of sulphuric acid during an experiment, has been awarded €12,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain said Cian Dillon (17) had grown a fringe to camouflage two permanent scars on his forehead. He also had a scar on the back of his right hand.

Barrister Liofa Beechinor told the court that Cian, of Ardmore Walk, Tallaght, Dublin, was injured in a classroom incident in 2019 at Old Bawn Community School, Dun an Oir, Tallaght.

The court heard that Cian and his classmates had been invited to stand around a desk to observe an experiment involving the mixing of sulphuric acid with water.

During a hearing for the assessment of damages Cian said he had been treated in the burns section of Tallaght Hospital. He was very conscious of the scarring.

Judge Ní Chulachain said that while there had been some permanent scarring there had been a gradual improvement since the accident.

Awarding him damages of €12,000 and costs, the judge said Cian had managed reasonably successfully to camouflage the marks on his forehead.