Schoolboy (13) accused of sexually assaulting four women and teen girl in Dublin
The boy, now 14, faces five counts of sexual assault as he cycled past them on three dates in March and April last year
A then 13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting four women and a teenage girl in Dublin will face trial in December.
The schoolboy, now 14, faces five counts of sexual assault as he cycled past them in two residential areas on three dates in March and April last year.
Dublin Children's Court heard he was pleading not guilty. He was due to face a hearing this week; however, it could not proceed, and a new date had to be set.
It was alleged three of the assaults happened on the same day.
Earlier, Detective Garda Alan Davis outlined the facts.
He alleged that on the first occasion, a woman was approached from behind by a young man on a bicycle. He "grabbed her by the bum and cycled on".
The court heard claims the boy sexually assaulted two other women and a teenage girl four days later.
The detective alleged the teen used the same method on the two women during incidents in the same locality but three hours apart.
Detective Garda Davis described the assault on the girl, in her mid-teens, as more aggravating.
She was also approached from behind by a male on a bike.
However, she stated that the cyclist grabbed her bottom and vaginal area.
It was alleged the girl shouted at him, but he replied, "Why are you shouting, sexy?".
Gardai arrested and questioned him at a north Dublin Garda station ten days later.
They released him pending a file for the DPP.
However, it was claimed that he sexually assaulted a mother collecting her child from creche almost three weeks later.
Detective Garda Davis alleged the boy cycled past her and grabbed her bottom.
The defence said the boy has no prior criminal convictions, and only one of the complainants identified him.
The detective agreed that apart from the assault involving the teenage girl, the incidents were on the lower end of the scale.
A report from family therapy sessions was handed into court. Counsel said it detailed "complex issues" in his life. The Children's Court accepted jurisdiction for the case.
The boy must obey conditions: no contact with complainants, a curfew, and he must stay away from the areas where the alleged incidents occurred.
Today's Headlines
Alleged attacks | Schoolboy (13) accused of sexually assaulting four women and teen girl in Dublin
Rent crisis | Galway student (21) is living out of her car because she can’t get accommodation
Tragedy | Pedestrian who died after being struck by car in Tyrone named locally as Niall McDonald
drunken abuse | Chef smeared blood over Dublin garda station after he was found passed out in Phoenix Park
sex ed | Vogue Williams says she lost virginity at 18 to man (27) who ‘picked me up in school uniform’
Inquest | Dublin taxi driver died after car veered off M50 into truck ‘for no apparent reason’
'Multiple wounds' | Ukrainian girl seriously injured in suspected stabbing had just started school in Clare
Judge warning | Man acquitted of UDA feud murder says he's too skint to pay for transport after court no-show
Ian-credible | Disney shuts theme parks and residents told to flee as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
pain and stress | Louth footballer turned to drugs because of pain but couldn’t afford habit