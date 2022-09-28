Schoolboy (13) accused of sexually assaulting four women and teen girl in Dublin

The boy, now 14, faces five counts of sexual assault as he cycled past them on three dates in March and April last year

A then 13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting four women and a teenage girl in Dublin will face trial in December.

The schoolboy, now 14, faces five counts of sexual assault as he cycled past them in two residential areas on three dates in March and April last year.

Dublin Children's Court heard he was pleading not guilty. He was due to face a hearing this week; however, it could not proceed, and a new date had to be set.

It was alleged three of the assaults happened on the same day.

Earlier, Detective Garda Alan Davis outlined the facts.

He alleged that on the first occasion, a woman was approached from behind by a young man on a bicycle. He "grabbed her by the bum and cycled on".

The court heard claims the boy sexually assaulted two other women and a teenage girl four days later.

The detective alleged the teen used the same method on the two women during incidents in the same locality but three hours apart.

Detective Garda Davis described the assault on the girl, in her mid-teens, as more aggravating.

She was also approached from behind by a male on a bike.

However, she stated that the cyclist grabbed her bottom and vaginal area.

It was alleged the girl shouted at him, but he replied, "Why are you shouting, sexy?".

Gardai arrested and questioned him at a north Dublin Garda station ten days later.

They released him pending a file for the DPP.

However, it was claimed that he sexually assaulted a mother collecting her child from creche almost three weeks later.

Detective Garda Davis alleged the boy cycled past her and grabbed her bottom.

The defence said the boy has no prior criminal convictions, and only one of the complainants identified him.

The detective agreed that apart from the assault involving the teenage girl, the incidents were on the lower end of the scale.

A report from family therapy sessions was handed into court. Counsel said it detailed "complex issues" in his life. The Children's Court accepted jurisdiction for the case.

The boy must obey conditions: no contact with complainants, a curfew, and he must stay away from the areas where the alleged incidents occurred.