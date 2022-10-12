School intruder (21) was on crack cocaine when he vandalised Co Dublin classroom

The school was at a loss financially, but the court heard there was “no reality” to Daniel Dolan paying for the damage caused

An intruder who broke into a primary school, vandalised a classroom and caused more than €2,500 worth of damage was drinking heavily and on crack cocaine at the time, a court heard.

Daniel Dolan (21) could not remember causing the damage, and was identified from CCTV footage.

Judge Dermot Dempsey jailed Dolan for six months when he appeared in Swords District Court.

The defendant, with a previous address at Castlegrange Avenue in Swords, and Ellis Quay Hostel, Dublin 7, admitted counts of criminal damage at St Cronan’s National School in Swords.

The court heard that gardaí were on mobile patrol at around 3am on October 5, 2019, when an intruder alarm went off at St Cronan’s School.

Gda Duffy said Dolan got into the senior school by shattering a glass door, and then got into the junior school, vandalising one of the classrooms.

Gda Duffy told Judge Dempsey that Dolan caused €1,117 worth of damage to St Cronan’s junior school and damage valued at €1,447 to the senior school.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said in mitigation Dolan has had a difficult life, and was homeless and living in tents in the city centre until recently, when he moved into hostel accommodation.

Mr Kennedy said his client had struggled with addictions to tablets, crack cocaine and alcohol but was detoxing, and knew he could no longer live the way he had been.

Dolan also suffered from depression and schizophrenia, the court heard.

The defendant had no family support, Mr Kennedy added. His father was dying and he did not speak to his mother.

Dolan had two sisters who died as children, and the defendant believed his family was “broken” before he was even born, Mr Kennedy added.

The defendant also had no recollection of his behaviour, and it was likely he was under the influence of drugs mixed with alcohol, the court heard.

Mr Kennedy asked the judge to be as lenient as he could.

Judge Dempsey said the school was at a loss financially, but he was told there was “no reality” to Dolan, who was unemployed, paying for the damage he had caused.

Judge Dempsey imposed a six-month sentence. The judge also requested that Dolan receive medical assistance while in prison.