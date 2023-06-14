School health and wellbeing officer in court accused of sexually abusing a dozen pupils

Neil Beckett (42) faces an indictment of 13 sex offences

A health and wellbeing officer for students at Lagan College has appeared in court charged with sexually abusing a dozen girls.

Standing in the dock of Laganside Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Neil Beckett (42), from Kilmore Village in Downpatrick, nodded to confirm that he understood the 13 offences against him.

Following a five-month investigation by the PSNI’s Public Protection Unit, Beckett faces an indictment of 13 sex offences.

In a letter to parents yesterday, Lagan College said the school has been dealing with a “very serious child protection safeguarding matter” since January and contacted both the PSNI and the Education Authority’s child protection support service.

Eleven of the charges facing Beckett allege the abuse of a position of trust to incite a child under-18 into sexual activity. Beckett was also charged with two counts of sexual assault.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2022 and February of this year.

In the letter to parents, signed by the chairman of Lagan College Francis Martin, it explained that the school principal and other key staff have been working with the relevant authorities.

“This is a very serious and sensitive matter,” added the letter.

“I wish to re-assure you that we are adhering fully to our child protection and safeguarding policy and procedures, and the safety and wellbeing of all our students remains our top priority.

“As you will appreciate, the Board of Governors is unable to make further comment at this time, so as not to compromise proceedings.

“If you have any concern about your child, please do not hesitate to contact the school.”

As well as holding the position of health and wellbeing officer, Beckett was also the medical officer at south Belfast’s Lagan College.

The court was told Beckett is “currently suspended” from his job.

According to a post on the school’s website, the health and wellbeing officer is responsible for the physical and mental health of all pupils and staff within the college.

“Mr Beckett, who is also the school medical officer, looks after all pupils who require specific medical support throughout the day,” it said.

“The health and wellbeing officer liaises with external agencies for the organisation and delivery of routine annual visits by health professionals who provide services such as annual vaccinations or health checks.

“The health and wellbeing officer works in conjunction with the rest of the pastoral team, form tutors, heads of year and heads of school to deliver a conjoined pastoral, emotional health and wellbeing service for all pupils.”

The 11 abuse charges allege that Beckett “intentionally caused or incited [the victim], a child under-18 to engage in sexual activity and at the time, you were in a position of trust over the said child”.

The charges of sexual assault accuse Beckett of sexually touching two females when he “did not reasonably believe the complaint so consented”.

A PSNI statement last month said: “Detectives from our Public Protection Branch in Belfast have charged a 42-year-old man with 11 charges of abuse of position of trust, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and a further two charges of sexual assault.”

In court yesterday, a Detective Constable said he believed he could connect Beckett to each of the charges.

A prosecuting lawyer stated that “evidence is still being collated” so was seeking a four-week adjournment of the case.

Freeing Beckett on bail, District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case to July 11, indicating that if he was not able to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry at that stage, he will want to know why not.