Ryan Giggs trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of three counts
The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts he faced during the four-week domestic violence case at Manchester Crown Court.
The jury had been out considering their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm.
Judge Hilary Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.
The foreman of the jury answered: “No.”
Asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: “No.”
Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them. She warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.
Giggs made no reaction during the short hearing.
More to follow...
