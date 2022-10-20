Ross Browning is the Kinahan cartel’s ‘principal’ man in Ireland, CAB tells court

The crime-fighting agency are looking to seize assets worth more than €1.7 million.

Kinahan cartel lieutenant Ross Browning has been described being the No.1 man in Ireland at the heart of an international crime gang involved in €1 billion worth of illegal activities.

Browning’s key role in the drug-dealing gang was highlighted at the opening of a €1.7 million Criminal Assets Bureau against him in the High Court today.

CAB’s case against Browning is that various properties, vehicles and jewellery were purchased from the proceeds of crime - despite efforts to disguise the origin of the money through various family members.

Counsel for CAB, Benedict O Floinn, referred to affidavits sworn by gardai who also listed Browning’s association with Daniel Kinahan who, with his brother Christopher jr, runs the cartel’s day-to-day operation from Dubai.

Key to CAB’s case is that a Finglas house, purchased by convicted drug smuggler Ian O’Heaire, was in fact controlled by Ross Browing.

Cartel associate Ross Browning

The Deanstown Road house, bought for €57,000 in 2012 by Browning’s late grandfather William Conway and sold within 12 months for almost twice the price was an attempt to disguise the true origin of the cash.

Also in the CAB’s sights are two houses at a Garristown site where Browning built a family home and renovated a derelict cottage where his mother Julie Conway and her partner, former garda David O’Brien now live.

Paddocks, sheds and an indoor show-jumping arena were built as well as the completely renovated cottage now called Chestnut Lodge.

Ross Browning's mother, Julie Conway

A number of family members are named in the CAB case as being used to disguise Ross Browning’s involvement – including his sisters Cheryl and Robin, his mother Julie Conway and her late father William Conway

It was heard how Ross Browning’s involvement with the Kinahan gang became known in 2010 during a multinational police operation against them which saw several arrests in Spain.

Browning had worked as brick-layer and had declared himself a gym owner to Revenue, according affidavits open in court today.

It was also stated that he is a close and trusted lieutenant of the Kinahans and is regarded their "principal representative” in this country.

Daniel Kinahan

In his role for the gang he remains ‘hand-offs' and is removed from the actual handling of drugs.

He has flown to Dubai where the Kinahans are based as well as to Perth, Lisbon and Phuket.

Ian O’Heaire, who was used to purchase the Deanstown Road house according to CAB, was jailed after being caught with the haul at Perth International Airport in March 2015 after ingesting 27 balloons of cocaine and attempting to smuggle it into the country after taking a flight from Dubai.

The case continues this afternoon.

The Sunday World previously revealed how fitness fanatic Browning has portrayed himself as an ordinary gym owner and kept an address at Hardwicke Street flats where he grew up.

He followed a spiritual guru, Dr Robert O’Young, and followed a vegan zen life and had even taken part in an RTE’s Fittest Families show in 2016 which was cancelled.

Ross Browning

The case against Browning is part of the massive on-going effort to bring down the Kinahans which recently saw five people, including Daniel and his father Christy, placed on US sanctions list.

The case is being contested by members of the family who say the assets were acquired legitimately.