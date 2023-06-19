Roscommon builder has €1.1m written off in return for payment of €857 to creditors

Under a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) approved by a judge, unsecured creditors owed around €1m by Fergal Shine (52) will end up sharing just €857.

A builder whose construction firm was forced into liquidation has saved his family home and had over €1.1m in debt written off by the High Court.

They would have received nothing at all if Mr Shine, of Bealnamulla, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, had been forced into bankruptcy.

The court heard his debts arose mainly due to the failure, during the 2007/2008 financial crash, of a construction company he ran with his brother and father.

In 2007, the business came under pressure financially and Mr Shine, his brother and father decided to stop taking a wage in order to relieve some of the pressure.

They also sold some land and reinvested the sale proceeds in the company.

However, in February 2008 the company was forced to go into liquidation.

Mr Shine had given personal guarantees for the business debts. Judgments were later secured against his family home and two pieces of land he owned.

According to documents lodged in court by Mr Shine’s personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) Colm Arthur, Mr Shine and his wife Marese engaged with their mortgage provider at the time, ACC Bank.

An unencumbered apartment was sold, and the net proceeds of €25,000 paid to ACC towards their mortgage debt.

The filing said ACC officials promised a deal would be done on their mortgage on receipt of those proceeds, but no deal was ever offered following payment.

By the time Mr Shine was seeking a PIA, the debt owed on his €245,000 family home stood at €362,643.

The PIA was approved by Mr Justice Alexander Owens after being presented to the court by barrister Keith Farry, for the PIP, instructed by Kayanne Horgan Solicitors.

The court heard Mr Shine was now working as a sales assistant.

At a meeting of creditors in December 2020, the proposed debt deal was opposed by creditors Chadwicks, owed €110,902, and Pepper Finance Corporation, which bought the mortgage debt from ACC.

Pepper also objected when Mr Shine appealed to the High Court. However, the objection was subsequently withdrawn.

Under the debt deal, some €117,000 in negative equity will be written off the mortgage debt.

Under the restructured mortgage, the interest rate on the remaining €245,000 will decrease from 4.4pc to 2.3pc, fixed for ten years. The mortgage terms will also be extended until Mr Shine is 70.

While Pepper will ultimate recoup two-thirds of what it is owed, Mr Shine’s largest creditor, Bank of Ireland, will recover only a small fraction of the €871,500 it is due.

Two sites co-owned by Mr Shine will be sold for €5k and €20k, with the net proceeds of his share going to Bank of Ireland, while the bank will only get €659 from a lump sum being contributed to the PIA.

An interlocking PIA for Mr Shine’s wife, involving a lower amount of debt, has also been approved by the High Court.