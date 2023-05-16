Rogue ‘Easter bunny’ who stole €200 of Easter eggs dodges jail

He is to receive a police caution if he makes restitution

A rogue Easter bunny accused of stealing £175 (€200) of Easter eggs is to receive a police caution if he makes restitution, a court heard today.

Defence solicitor Robert Murtagh told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that as a result of correspondence, “the good news is that I got an email this morning from the prosecution they would be happy enough to proceed by way of caution” against 31-year-old Ciaran Sean McGivern.”

“The only difficulty,” said the solicitor, “Hes that the reason he isn’t in court this morning is because he rang me to say that he is quite unwell.

McGivern, from Fellbarrow Close in Carlisle, is charged with a single count of theft, accusing him of stealing £175 of Easter eggs from Tesco on April 6 this year.

While District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case for a week to allow for the police caution to be administered, a prosecuting lawyer told the judge that “restitution of £175 is required.”