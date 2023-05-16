Rogue ‘Easter bunny’ who stole €200 of Easter eggs dodges jail
He is to receive a police caution if he makes restitution
A rogue Easter bunny accused of stealing £175 (€200) of Easter eggs is to receive a police caution if he makes restitution, a court heard today.
Defence solicitor Robert Murtagh told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that as a result of correspondence, “the good news is that I got an email this morning from the prosecution they would be happy enough to proceed by way of caution” against 31-year-old Ciaran Sean McGivern.”
Read more
“The only difficulty,” said the solicitor, “Hes that the reason he isn’t in court this morning is because he rang me to say that he is quite unwell.
McGivern, from Fellbarrow Close in Carlisle, is charged with a single count of theft, accusing him of stealing £175 of Easter eggs from Tesco on April 6 this year.
While District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case for a week to allow for the police caution to be administered, a prosecuting lawyer told the judge that “restitution of £175 is required.”
Today's Headlines
stamped out | Fraudsters who supplied fake passports to Christy Kinahan Snr jailed
'INFESTED' | Limerick thug Ger Dundon locked up in notorious London hellhole prison
Tragedy | Irish woman dead and daughter seriously injured after falling 65ft in Lanzarote
'offensive' | Father of Adrian Donohoe’s murderer ‘excluded’ from robbery trial courtroom after social media post
Bed Behaviour | Kerry Katona says sex life is ‘the best it’s ever been’ now that she’s older
Clear the Air | Ryanair ordered to pay damages to Spanish police for banning them from flying with guns
'amateurs' | Man forced to drive ‘bomb’ to police station told attackers “f**k off” after recognising them
firestarter | Video shows shocking broad daylight petrol bomb attack in Belfast shop
LATEST | Gardaí following ‘many lines of inquiry’ into violent death of young man on Irish holiday
Crime bosses jailed for supplying fraudulent passports to UK criminals