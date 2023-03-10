Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond and sister sent for trial in connection with Jordan Davis murder

Mr Davis (22) was blasted by a gunman on a bike while pushing his four-month-old son's buggy in a laneway

A DUBLIN man has been sent for trial charged with murdering a father-of-one who was shot dead while pushing his baby’s pram on a city street.

His sister has also been sent for trial accused of acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of an offender in relation to the killing.

Robert Redmond (34), the second person to be accused of killing Jordan Davis (22), had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court today.

The first man to be charged, Wayne Cooney, was jailed for life last year for the murder.

Mr Redmond was sent to the Central Criminal Court alongside a co-accused, Rachel Redmond, who is alleged to have helped Cooney to evade justice after the murder.

Mr Davis (22) was blasted by a gunman on a bike while pushing his four-month-old son's buggy in a laneway beside Our Lady of Immaculate National School in Darndale on May 22, 2019.

Today, a state solicitor said the books of evidence were ready and had been served on both accused.

The DPP consented to the cases being sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Robert Redmond

Judge Treasa Kelly gave each accused the formal notice that they had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

She remanded Mr Redmond in continuing custody and granted free legal aid for his solicitor Eoin Lysaght as well as senior and junior counsel.

Ms Redmond, from north Dublin but with an address at Clifdenville Road, Cliftonville Avenue, north Belfast, is charged with acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of an offender.

The charge alleges that she committed the offence at locations in Dublin between May 22 and 25, 2019, knowing or believing that Wayne Cooney had murdered Jordan Davis.

Ms Redmond was on bail, her solicitor Claire Finnegan said. At the defence's request, the judge relaxed bail conditions, reducing a requirement for Ms

Redmond to sign on daily at a Dublin garda station to three times per week.

Gardai did not object, and the court heard she had been signing on every day with no breaches.

Jordan Davis

Under other bail conditions, she is to live at an address provided in Dublin, observe a curfew, have no contact with any witnesses in the case, surrender her passport and not apply for any other travel documents.

The court heard there had been a “significant cash lodgement” and Ms Redmond indicated that she understood the significance of signing the bail bond.

The judge again granted free legal aid covering the accused's solicitor and two counsel.

Previously, the court heard Mr Redmond replied "yeah, f**k off," in reply to his murder charge.

At an earlier bail hearing for Ms Redmond, a judge was told it was alleged she helped murderer Cooney to evade justice by booking him into a hotel after Mr Davis’ killing and fleeing the country with him.

Mr Davis was killed instantly when he sustained three gunshot wounds including one to the head.