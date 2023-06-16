Robbie Lawlor gangland trial delayed as third defendant added to the case

Adrian Holland, from Ardoyne in north Belfast, and Patrick Teer, from Ligoniel, also in the north of the city have been charged with Lawlor’s murder

The Robbie Lawlor gangland trial could be delayed until 2025, it has been reported, after the Public Prosecution Service added a third defendant to the case.

More than three years after the murder took place, Jim Fields, from Belfast, has been charged with assisting offenders in the murder of the Dublin crime boss.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, he is expected to appear in court next Tuesday.

Adrian Holland, from Ardoyne in north Belfast, and Patrick Teer, from Ligoniel, also in the north of the city have been charged with Lawlor’s murder and remain in custody, having been refused bail on a number of occasions.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead in broad daylight outside Holland's home at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area on April 4, 2020.

The killing is suspected of being part of a violent drugs dispute between rival criminal factions with connections to Drogheda, Dublin and Sligo.

Neither Holland nor Teer, from Thornberry Hill in Belfast, are suspected of being the gunman.

Instead, they have both been charged with the murder as part of a joint enterprise with unidentified others.

The pair, who are currently remanded in custody, face further counts of conspiracy to murder and possessing a 9mm self-loading pistol with intent to endanger life.

They appeared together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in April via video-link from Maghaberry Prison for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

Defence lawyers disputed claims there is sufficient prima facie evidence to prosecute their clients.

Barrister Joe Brolly, for Holland, previously said: “We do not accept that there is a case to answer, but we will not be making any submissions (at this stage)."

He indicated that a legal bid to have the prosecution halted will instead be mounted when it reaches the Crown Court.

During the brief hearing Holland and Teer confirmed they understood the charges.

When asked if they wanted to call any witnesses or give evidence, both men replied: “Not at this time.”

Granting the Public Prosecution Service’s application, District Judge Steven Keown told the pair: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

He agreed to certify for senior and junior counsel to represent each defendant due to the seriousness of the charges.

Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast, less than three months after he was suspected of an active involvement in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Gardai believe Keane was killed with a single stab wound to the neck by Lawlor before the child's body was subsequently dismembered and dumped in three different places.

Earlier this year Paul Crosby was handed down a 10-year sentence, while his co-accused Gerard Cruise was given seven years in prison by the Special Criminal Court.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was a “heinous and appalling crime” and the victim’s remains were treated in a “disgraceful and inhuman way that beggars belief”.

He expressed the court’s condolences to the family, saying it was “painful and unnatural” for any parent to lose a child, particularly when it comes about by murder.

Meanwhile, a trial date had been expected to be set later this year after decisions to prosecute Adrian Holland and Patrick Teer were issued in March 2022

However, with the addition of Fields, legal sources said it could be late 2025 before the case is ready for trial.

It is understood the police reported Fields to the Public Prosecution Service in September 2021 and that a decision to prosecute was issued last month.