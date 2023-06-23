Rihanna's ex-security chief fined for chalking symbols outside a garda station

Geoff Keating (45) wrote child “protection symbols” in chalk on the ground

Pop star Rihanna’s former head of security has been found guilty of criminal damage after he wrote child “protection symbols” in chalk on the ground outside a Dublin garda station.

Geoff Keating (45) had denied criminal damage, saying the chalk symbols had been washed away by the time he left the garda station.

Keating also said he was an advocate for children in the Finglas area.

Judge Gerard Jones found Keating guilty and he fined him €200. The judge also said he did not accept that gardaí in Finglas would do anything to harm children, “quite the opposite”, he said.

The defendant, with an address at Woodbank Drive in Finglas, was found guilty of criminal damage at Finglas Garda Station on May 19, 2022.

Garda Joseph Rogers told Blanchardstown District Court that Keating was witnessed on CCTV footage writing three symbols on the ground outside the garda station.

Gda Rogers said that he spoke to Keating, who admitted writing the symbols, which he claimed were child protection symbols.

In his evidence, Keating said he was an advocate for children, and claimed that he had saved the lives of seven children.

Mr Keating said all he did was aimed at protecting children.

He said he’d had a fractious relationship with gardaí in Finglas, dating back to 2007, and he believed they were failing to protect children and were “running amok”.

He denied criminal damage, saying he had not intended to cause damage, and the chalk had been washed away by the time he’d left the station.

Keating also alleged that he had been hit by gardaí when he was being brought into Finglas station.

The judge found Keating guilty, finding he was reckless about causing damage.

Keating was Rihanna’s head of security on her Diamonds tour in 2012 and 2013.