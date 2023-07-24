Revealed: Luxury items and huge sums of cash found in house search of alleged burglary driver

Cash said the €100k cash used to buy her home was earned while working in Australia as a cleaner, childminder and escort

The home of Mary and Andrew Cash in Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

A pregnant mother-of-two ended up in court three times last week where the huge amount of money that passed through her hands and bank account was laid bare.

Mary Cash, an alleged driver for members of a notorious burglary gang, will be sentenced this week after pleading guilty on Tuesday at Kilkenny Circuit Court to three charges of money laundering

The following day, on Wednesday, Cash was in the High Court in Dublin where the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) claimed that her Portlaoise home is the proceeds of crime.

She has denied the CAB claims and says the €100,000 cash used to buy the home was earned while working in Australia as a cleaner, childminder and escort.

At her third court appearance on Friday, she was shielded from the camera by her husband, Andrew Cash, as they entered Kilkenny Circuit Court for her sentence hearing regarding the money-laundering offences.

They both declined to speak to the Sunday World when previously approached last week.

Mary Cash outside court with her husband Andrew Cash

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, it emerged how both cases against Ms Cash began when gardaí stopped her car in Kilkenny City after spotting a child running from an Argos shop with several toys.

After the young child got into a silver Hyundai jeep driven by Mary Cash, Garda Sergeant Paul Coleman said he followed the car before signalling the vehicle to stop.

During the traffic stop, a search of the car revealed €1,000 worth of Qatari currency (Riyals) as well as documents connected to a storage locker in Kilkenny City.

The officer’s suspicions were aroused as she had given an address in Northern Ireland and didn’t appear to have any connection to the city.

In a subsequent search of the locker, officers found €9,000 concealed in the bottom of a make-up bag and a further £14,500 in a nappy.

Further investigations uncovered a bank account that Cash had opened in Cork when she was a teenager using her maiden name, Kiely.

She pleaded guilty to laundering €74,000 through the account, which saw large volumes of cash pass through it.

During the hearing the Garda witness stated there was “no direct link” between Ms Cash and criminality.

Her defence lawyer asked Judge Dara Hayes to take into account that she had pleaded guilty and the bank account was set up in her own name with legitimate documents.

She also had allowed the initial search of her car which “led to other matters” and the toys taken from the store were paid for.

A number of testimonials were handed into the court on behalf of Ms Cash, who was described as a 32-year-old home-maker and mother of two who is expecting her third child.

Judge Hayes said he would finalise the case at a later date remanding Ms Cash on continuing bail.

However, at Wednesday’s hearing at the High Court the CAB sought to take possession of her house along with cash, jewellery and designer goods found there.

The Bureau said husband Andrew Cash and brother Henry Kiely are members of an organised crime gang which are “heavily involved in criminal behaviour throughout the island of Ireland”.

In his affidavit to the High Court, the CAB chief officer, Michael Gubbins, said Mary Cash is believed to be the driver or to provide cars for members of the gang related to her.

Her bank account saw €429,000 pass through over 10 years “a sum not possibly derived” from her income and which she did not explain the source of the cash when interviewed by officers.

Following her arrest in Kilkenny in July 2019, CAB searched her Portlaoise home where they found €700 and £900 in handbag in the front bedroom.

Gardaí also found a secret compartment over the fireplace in the bedroom in which £6,000 was found inside two socks.

During the same search a gold Cartier Santos Galbee watch worth €2,000 and a Chanel N’Quartz watch worth €900 were also found, along worth two diamond bracelets worth €4,200.

Also included in the list of items that the CAB wanted declared the proceeds of crime were five designer handbags worth between €900 and €4,000 each, along with a 171-reg VW Golf.

In a second search in March 2020 images of Mary Cash leading “a lavish lifestyle” were found on her mobile phone, including one taken while shopping in Harrods.

CAB also said renovations were carried out to her Portlaoise home even after her bank account had been frozen – including a new front door, wood-flooring and bathroom for which a builder was paid in cash to help install.

Two more watches were seized in April this year, which are not a part of the current application, it was heard in court.

Mary Cash had said in a replying affidavit she had earned money while working in Australia for a year as a childminder, cleaner and an escort, it was heard.

Her husband did tarmacking, gravel driveways and power- washing during which time they earned Aus$150,000 while living with family and friends.

CAB argued, however, there was no evidence of money being transferred from Australia or evidence of transactions in the country.

Her lawyer said in court that Mary Cash is not facing any other criminal charges apart from the ones dealt with at Kilkenny Circuit Court and has no other convictions.

Her evidence heard she worked hard in Australia to save the money for her family home and that her relatives were never charged in connection with being members of an organised crime gang.

It was also claimed she traded in horses, cars and jewellery, dealing with individuals and at markets.

It was accepted, however, that she didn’t pay tax on the money earned from trading here or in Australia.

Judge Owens said he will deliver his judgement “in due course.”

