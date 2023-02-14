Revealed: Face of man accused of having €13k Rolex as proceeds of crime
Sean Hulgrain (32) is charged with possession of the property and cash, knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of crime,
A man has been accused of having a Rolex watch worth up to €13,000 along with more than €2,000 cash and designer runners in crime proceeds.
Sean Hulgrain (32) is charged with a money-laundering offence following the seizure of the luxury goods and cash at his home in west Dublin.
Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead to the charge.
Mr Hulgrain, of Woodford Meadows in Clondalkin, is charged with possession of the property and cash, knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of crime, at his home on July 5, 2019.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told the court the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.
Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said it was alleged that in the course of a search a number of items were seized, including a Rolex watch valued at between €12,000 and €13,000; cash totalling €2,335, and Dolce and Gabbana runners worth €645.
According to the prosecution, these were the proceeds of crime, she said.
Judge Liddy accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court. He ordered disclosure of prosecution statements to the defence and remanded Mr Hulgrain on continuing bail to appear in court again on May 4.
The accused has not yet entered pleas to the charges.
