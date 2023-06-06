Retired Irish army sergeant to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting male soldiers

The accused, who cannot be named, is alleged to have assaulted the two soldiers on November 13, 2021

A retired Irish army sergeant is to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting two male soldiers.

Court Martial proceedings were due to get underway today but were adjourned to a later date when a “legal issue” arose.

The accused, who cannot be named, is alleged to have assaulted the two soldiers on November 13, 2021. He is pleading not guilty to the charges. Under reporting restrictions, the location of the alleged assaults also cannot be published.

This morning, a Limited Court Martial was convened at the Military Justice Centre in Dublin’s McKee Barracks. The trial was due to begin before a military judge Colonel Michael Campion and a court martial board - the equivalent of a jury.

However Col Campion told the seven-member board the case was not in a position to proceed today.

“A legal issue has arisen that needs to be attended to elsewhere,” he said.

He stood the board out and listed the case for mention this Friday, when “we will have a clearer picture of when the trial will be in a position to proceed.”

He said depending on the progress being made, the board might have to be discharged if the case was going to go past the “anticipated time frame.”

The accused was not required to address the court and was represented by barrister Michael Vallely BL. Commandant Sean Coffey BL represented the Director of Military Prosecutions.

At a limited court martial, the military judge decides on all issues of law arising, and the board decides on issues of fact. Findings of fact require a two-thirds majority and after a trial, the judge decides the sentence, if any, to be imposed. The maximum potential sentence is two years’ imprisonment.