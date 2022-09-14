Retired Dublin bus driver admits credit union theft and money laundering offences

David Stamper (67) entered pleas to 82 charges when he appeared in Dublin District Court

A retired Dublin bus driver has admitted theft and money laundering offences in a fraud at his former work credit union.

David Stamper (67) entered pleas to 82 charges when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

He was sent forward for sentence to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Stamper, with an address at The Crescent, Abbey Farm, Celbridge, Co Kildare, was charged with stealing thousands of euro and transferring crime proceeds.

The money was the property of Citybus Employees Credit Union and the offences date from the 2010s

Mr Stamper was charged last year and when the case came back before the court, a state solicitor said 10 counts were being withdrawn - one of theft and nine of money laundering.

Mr Stamper could be sent to the next sittings of the circuit court on signed pleas of guilty for the remaining charges, the solicitor told Judge Bryan Smyth. There was consent to the accused being remanded on bail under existing terms.

Mr Stamper nodded to the judge to acknowledge his signature on the plea papers and the bail bond when he was shown them.

Judge Smyth granted free legal aid after a defence solicitor said there had been no change in Mr Stamper's financial circumstances.

On a previous court date, Detective Garda Mairead Murphy said the accused had met her by appointment at Store Street garda station, where he was charged and cautioned.

The court heard Mr Stamper was a pensioner who was previously a bus driver. He was a carer for his wife and had no assets, his lawyer said during a legal aid application.

Bail, with no garda objections, had been granted in the accused’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, Mr Stamper was to live at his home address, inform gardaí or any change of residence and have no contact directly or indirectly, including by electronic means, with any witnesses or members of staff at Citybus Employees Credit Union.