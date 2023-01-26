Retail crime crack down in North Dublin leads to arrests of eight women and 13 men

‘In one such case, an individual was found to be connected to 20 incidents’

A total of 21 people, including eight women and 13 men are due to appear before the courts tomorrow morning after a Garda operation to tackle retail crime in North Dublin.

The 21 people, who are aged between 22 and 68, have been charged with a total of 41 offences of theft.

They are set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday, at 10.30am.

Gardai said they had been arrested as part of on-going operation to tackle retail crime in the Garda’s DMR’s ‘R’ District, which covers areas including Coolock, Swords and Malahide.

“Operation Pastern was established following an analysis of repeat, volume, and in some instances, organised crime, gardai said.

“Operation Pastern so far has involved gardaí reviewing old incidents. In some cases, a number of repeat offenders have been identified. In one such case, an individual was found to be connected to 20 incidents.

“Another aspect of the operation has seen gardaí meet and liaise with the local business community and relevant stakeholders as part of efforts to tackle retail crime.”

To date, Operation Pastern has resulted in 34 arrests made by gardaí. Of these, 33 arrests have led to charges and one youth has been referred to the Youth Diversion Bureau. A total of 12 bench warrants have also been executed.

Gardai added that investigations ongoing.