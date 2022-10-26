Report on fatal hit-and-run by driver who should have been in jail still not published

The victim’s family have sought explanations why driver Zigimantas Gridziuska, who should have been in custody on the day, had been able to be behind the wheel of a car

Lucia and Jim O'Farrell hold a picture of their late son, Shane O'Farrell, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2011. Photo: Damien Eagers

A REPORT into the death of 23-year-old Shane O’Farrell who was killed 11 years ago by a hit-and-run driver who should have been in jail at the time has yet to be published.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said in a written Dail reply last week she received the report by retired Judge Gerard Haughton earlier this year on 1 June.

The O’Farrell family have sought explanations why driver Zigimantas Gridziuska, who should have been in custody on the day, had been able to be behind the wheel of a car.

Gridziuska didn’t stop after he hit Mr O’Farrell on his bike, who died at the scene, and hid his damaged car in bushes near his home, several miles away.

He walked into Carrickmacross Garda Station the next day, 3 August, 2011.

The O'Farrells have since been looking for answers over the fatal incident and about Gridziuska who, at the time was regularly before the District and Circuit Criminal courts in Monaghan, Cavan and Louth.

It emerged Gridziuska ignored bail laws and court orders were not enforced, while it is claimed gardai didn’t check if he was obeying his bail conditions.

Three concurrent prison sentences imposed on the Lithuanian national on the same day in 2010 were never served.

"He walked in and out of court in Monaghan, Cavan, Dundalk, Carrickmacross - bail was given. Bail was breached, he reoffended," Shane’s mother, Lucia told RTE last year.

"To think that a man got a custodial sentence that he never served. And the only reason we know that is because Shane was killed. I mean, how much of that is happening across the country that people are walking out of court and not serving a sentence that is handed down in the district court?"

Last week Minister McEntee said the advice to the Attorney General was “sought and received” over issues raised in Judge Haughton’s report.

“I have written to each Department/Agency responsible for issues giving rise to recommendations in the Report and on 27 July I provided the O’Farrell family with an advance copy of the report on a strictly confidential basis.”

“I hope to conclude shortly my deliberations in relation to the report and on how best to proceed in the light of its recommendations and the legal advice received.”

In June 2018, a motion by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan calling for a public inquiry was passed by the Dáil.

Gridziuska never served time for the fatal hit-and-run near Shane O’Farrell’s Co Monaghan.

In March 2013, he pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of the fatal collision, failing to report the accident to the authorities and driving a defective vehicle.

The trial judge directed he be found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. Gridziuska was banned from the State for 10 years.