Relative’s DNA samples used to identify woman who died violently in Dublin earlier this year
The body of Maud Coffey (41) was discovered in her apartment in the Horizon Building, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15 on January 13, 2023.
DNA samples from a relative had to be used to help formally identify a woman who suffered a violent death in her home on Dublin’s northside earlier this year, an inquest has heard.
A preliminary hearing of the inquest into her death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard post-mortem results showed Ms Coffey died as a result of a combination of asphyxia from a ligature around her neck and blunt force injuries and wounds inflicted with a sharp object.
The dead woman’s sister, Breffní Coffey, fought back tears as she gave evidence of providing gardaí with a DNA sample in order to confirm the identity of the deceased.
The coroner, Clare Keane, said the results of an analysis by the State’s Forensic Science Laboratory of DNA samples taken from both the victim and Ms Coffey showed they were 190,000 times more likely to be close family relatives than unrelated to each other.
Detective Inspector Michael McKenna applied for an open-ended adjournment of the inquest under the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings have been instituted in the case.
“A prosecution is under way,” said Det Insp McKenna.
Dr Keane granted the application and adjourned the hearing until a date after criminal proceedings in relation to Ms Coffey’s death have concluded.
Austin Mangan (50) with an address in Dublin 9, was formally charged with Ms Coffey’s murder when he appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court on January 15, 2023.
The accused, who was known to the deceased, was arrested a few hours after her body was discovered.
He was detained under the Mental Health Act after passengers waiting at a bus stop became concerned about his behaviour and alerted gardaí.
The court heard he made no reply when questioned and charged at Finglas garda station in relation to Ms Coffey’s death.
